EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks approach 1-yr high on fading Fed rate hike

By Karin Strohecker
LONDON, Aug 1 Emerging stocks hit the highest
level in nearly a year on Monday after disappointing numbers
from the U.S. pushed the chances of a Federal Reserve interest
rate hike further onto the future while mixed Chinese data
weighed on some bourses across Asia.
MSCI's emerging market benchmark jumped 1.3
percent to the highest level since mid-August with stocks in
Turkey, Russia and South Africa
chalking up solid gains.
The gains came after U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) data
on Friday showed the economy remained unexpectedly tepid. The
receding prospect of a U.S. interest rate rise has provided
emerging assets with more breathing space.
"When the Fed's away, the mice will play - and that still
applies. The sentiment is going to continue to be reasonably
positive," said Paul Fage, senior emerging markets strategist at
TD Securities.
"But there is a Goldilocks thing: If growth really starts to
slow, markets could get worried," he added.
Data from China painted a mixed picture of the economic
outlook for the world's second largest economy. An official
survey showed the country's manufacturing activity unexpectedly
shrinking in July, reinforcing fears that the economy may once
again be losing momentum.
Yet a private business survey showed manufacturing activity
in China expanding for the first time in 17 months.
China mainland shares closed nearly 1
percent lower, also weighed down by a crackdown on speculators
and an impending wave of initial public offerings.
However, the yuan edged up as major state banks were
again suspected of intervening on behalf of the People's Bank of
China to offset robust dollar demand.
Other currencies also strengthened against the dollar. South
Africa's rand gained 0.5 percent after hitting its
strongest level in nearly nine months, while Turkey's lira
touched a near-two week high.
But in Russia, the rouble lost half a percentage
point, weighed down by oil prices tumbling 1 percent.
Elsewhere in emerging Europe, Poland's zloty
weakened 0.1 percent against the euro.
Data from Poland showed manufacturing growth slowed in July
to its lowest level since September 2014, coming in well below
forecasts and output contracting for the first time since the
same month.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 884.73 +11.26 +1.29 +11.41
Czech Rep 888.38 +6.64 +0.75 -7.11
Poland 1761.83 +2.09 +0.12 -5.23
Hungary 27765.33 +137.16 +0.50 +16.07
Romania 6757.24 +32.05 +0.48 -3.53
Greece 570.51 -0.82 -0.14 -9.64
Russia 932.10 +4.53 +0.49 +23.12
South Africa 46263.46 +346.98 +0.76 +1.02
Turkey 76604.05 +1198.53 +1.59 +6.80
China 2953.39 -25.95 -0.87 -16.55
India 27971.81 -80.05 -0.29 +7.10
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.01 27.02 +0.04 -0.05
Poland 4.36 4.35 -0.04 -2.25
Hungary 311.65 311.03 -0.20 +0.96
Romania 4.45 4.45 -0.09 +1.47
Serbia 123.19 123.13 -0.05 -1.40
Russia 66.28 65.98 -0.46 +10.06
Kazakhstan 352.06 352.36 +0.09 -3.28
Ukraine 24.81 24.80 -0.05 -3.47
South Africa 13.81 13.88 +0.45 +11.93
Kenya 101.35 101.30 -0.05 +0.84
Israel 3.81 3.81 +0.04 +2.12
Turkey 2.98 2.99 +0.31 -2.06
China 6.64 6.64 -0.04 -2.22
India 66.73 66.63 -0.15 -0.80
Brazil 3.25 3.25 -0.02 +21.90
Mexico 18.69 18.75 +0.29 -8.14
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 389 -3 .05 7 55.79 1
Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S.
close at 2130 GMT.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Ralph Boulton)