EMERGING MARKETS-Tumbling oil drags emerging stocks, currencies lower

By Karin Strohecker
LONDON, Aug 2 Emerging stocks suffered their
steepest one-day fall in nearly four weeks on Tuesday and
currencies came under pressure after oil prices extended losses
following an overnight tumble.
MSCI's emerging market index fell 0.5 percent,
pulling back from near-12 month highs hit in the previous
session, with stocks in Russia, South Africa
and Turkey all in the red.
Currencies, some of which had a strong start to the week,
fared little better with Turkey's lira and South Africa's
rand weakening 0.3 percent against the greenback, despite
a similar retreat in the dollar index.
Recent data showed growth eased in the euro zone last month,
with global manufacturing data from factories in China, Japan
and elsewhere in Asia offering only modest comfort and dampening
hopes that demand would improve for metals and oil
.
The tepid growth data and oversupply concerns sent U.S.
crude prices crashing below the key $40 per barrel mark
on Monday while copper prices also fell.
Fund managers predicted more volatile times ahead.
"Emerging economies are still set on an improving trend,"
analysts at asset manager Unigestion wrote in a note to clients,
adding they expected both emerging and developed markets to go
through a "subtle mix between periods of growth and market
stress" in the third quarter.
"Political risks and the potential hiccups in the Chinese
situation are two potential drivers of market stress episodes."
Assets across emerging Europe were also under pressure with
the exception of Poland where stocks rose 0.8 percent,
while the zloty strengthened 0.1 percent against the
euro.
Polish assets were lifted by optimism that a much-awaited
bill to solve the problem of Swiss franc denominated loans would
harm banks less than expected with the Polish government due to
present a draft bill on the mortgages later in the
day.
However, Hungary's forint weakened 0.3 percent
against the euro following three days of gains.
Analysts noted that manufacturing data had undershot
expectations in both Poland and the Czech Republic.
"Overall, the weak readings (in central Europe) support our
sub-consensus growth forecasts for 2016 and strengthen our view
that CEE3 central banks will resume cutting rates," Commerzbank
analysts wrote, predicting the zloty to weaken to 4.45 per euro
and Hungary's forint to 320.00 over the coming quarters.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 878.09 -4.46 -0.51 +10.57
Czech Rep 872.46 -7.62 -0.87 -8.77
Poland 1785.89 +23.77 +1.35 -3.94
Hungary 27343.98 -124.90 -0.45 +14.31
Romania 6707.11 -33.60 -0.50 -4.24
Greece 555.80 -13.80 -2.42 -11.97
Russia 907.27 -15.26 -1.65 +19.84
South Africa 45497.55 -652.25 -1.41 -0.65
Turkey 76075.56 -636.12 -0.83 +6.06
China 2970.93 +17.54 +0.59 -16.06
India 27974.52 -28.60 -0.10 +7.11
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.01 27.01 +0.01 -0.04
Poland 4.35 4.35 +0.17 -2.01
Hungary 311.54 310.55 -0.32 +1.00
Romania 4.45 4.45 -0.02 +1.47
Serbia 123.23 123.18 -0.04 -1.43
Russia 66.86 66.99 +0.20 +9.11
Kazakhstan 353.79 351.55 -0.63 -3.76
Ukraine 24.83 24.81 -0.06 -3.52
South Africa 13.97 13.92 -0.35 +10.68
Kenya 101.35 101.20 -0.15 +0.84
Israel 3.81 3.81 +0.09 +2.10
Turkey 3.00 2.99 -0.29 -2.72
China 6.64 6.64 +0.07 -2.19
India 66.71 66.75 +0.07 -0.76
Brazil 3.26 3.26 +0.11 +21.42
Mexico 18.94 18.86 -0.42 -9.35
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 384 -3 .04 7 55.84 1
All data taken from Reuters. Currency percent change calculated
from the daily U.S. close at 2130 GMT.
