EMERGING MARKETS-Tumbling oil drags emerging stocks, currencies lower

By Karin Strohecker
    LONDON, Aug 2 Emerging stocks suffered their
steepest one-day fall in nearly four weeks on Tuesday and
currencies came under pressure after oil prices extended losses
following an overnight tumble. 
    MSCI's emerging market index fell 0.5 percent,
pulling back from near-12 month highs hit in the previous
session, with stocks in Russia, South Africa 
and Turkey all in the red.
    Currencies, some of which had a strong start to the week, 
fared little better with Turkey's lira and South Africa's
rand weakening 0.3 percent against the greenback, despite
a similar retreat in the dollar index.
    Recent data showed growth eased in the euro zone last month,
with global manufacturing data from factories in China, Japan
and elsewhere in Asia offering only modest comfort and dampening
hopes that demand would improve for metals and oil 
.
    The tepid growth data and oversupply concerns sent U.S.
crude prices crashing below the key $40 per barrel mark
on Monday while copper prices also fell. 
    Fund managers predicted more volatile times ahead.
    "Emerging economies are still set on an improving trend,"
analysts at asset manager Unigestion wrote in a note to clients,
adding they expected both emerging and developed markets to go
through a "subtle mix between periods of growth and market
stress" in the third quarter. 
    "Political risks and the potential hiccups in the Chinese
situation are two potential drivers of market stress episodes." 
    Assets across emerging Europe were also under pressure with
the exception of Poland where stocks rose 0.8 percent,
while the zloty strengthened 0.1 percent against the
euro.
    Polish assets were lifted by optimism that a much-awaited
bill to solve the problem of Swiss franc denominated loans would
harm banks less than expected with the Polish government due to
present a draft bill on the mortgages later in the
day. 
    However, Hungary's forint weakened 0.3 percent
against the euro following three days of gains. 
    Analysts noted that manufacturing data had undershot
expectations in both Poland and the Czech Republic. 
    "Overall, the weak readings (in central Europe) support our
sub-consensus growth forecasts for 2016 and strengthen our view
that CEE3 central banks will resume cutting rates," Commerzbank
analysts wrote, predicting the zloty to weaken to 4.45 per euro
and Hungary's forint to 320.00 over the coming quarters. 
    
     Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters            
 Equities                  Latest    Net Chg  % Chg  % Chg      
     
                                                     on year    
       
 Morgan Stanley               
 Emrg Mkt Indx    878.09    -4.46   -0.51  +10.57     
       
 Czech Rep            872.46    -7.62   -0.87   -8.77     
       
 Poland           1785.89   +23.77   +1.35   -3.94     
       
 Hungary           27343.98  -124.90   -0.45  +14.31     
       
 Romania           6707.11   -33.60   -0.50   -4.24     
       
 Greece              555.80   -13.80   -2.42  -11.97     
       
 Russia             907.27   -15.26   -1.65  +19.84     
       
 South Africa   45497.55  -652.25   -1.41   -0.65     
        
 Turkey          76075.56  -636.12   -0.83   +6.06     
       
 China             2970.93   +17.54   +0.59  -16.06     
       
 India           27974.52   -28.60   -0.10   +7.11     
       
            
 Currencies              Latest    Prev    Local    Local       
      
                                   close   currency currency    
       
                                           % change % change    
       
                                                    in 2016     
      
 Czech Rep      27.01     27.01   +0.01    -0.04      
     
 Poland          4.35      4.35   +0.17    -2.01      
     
 Hungary       311.54    310.55   -0.32    +1.00      
     
 Romania         4.45      4.45   -0.02    +1.47      
     
 Serbia        123.23    123.18   -0.04    -1.43      
     
 Russia            66.86     66.99   +0.20    +9.11      
     
 Kazakhstan       353.79    351.55   -0.63    -3.76      
     
 Ukraine           24.83     24.81   -0.06    -3.52      
     
 South Africa      13.97     13.92   -0.35   +10.68      
     
 Kenya            101.35    101.20   -0.15    +0.84      
     
 Israel             3.81      3.81   +0.09    +2.10      
     
 Turkey             3.00      2.99   -0.29    -2.72      
     
 China              6.64      6.64   +0.07    -2.19      
     
 India             66.71     66.75   +0.07    -0.76      
     
 Brazil             3.26      3.26   +0.11   +21.42      
     
 Mexico            18.94     18.86   -0.42    -9.35      
     
            
 Debt                 Index   Strip Spd  Chg   %Rtn   Index     
       
 Sov'gn Debt  EMBIG   384        -3    .04  7 55.84 1   
        
            
 All data taken from Reuters. Currency percent change calculated
from the daily U.S. close at 2130 GMT.            

    
 (Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Alexandra
Hudson)

