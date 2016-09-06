版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging assets extend gains; stocks approach one-year highs

By Karin Strohecker
    LONDON, Sept 6 Emerging stocks booked a third
day of gains to approach new one-year highs, helped by recent
weak U.S. data, while South African assets benefited from
forecast-beating second quarter growth data.
    MSCI's emerging market index added 0.9 percent and
flirted with fresh one-year highs after being lifted by strong
gains across Asia, where stocks in Taiwan and India
 jumped more than 1 percent while equities in Russia
 and Hungary rose half a percentage point. 
    The benchmark has rallied more than 3 percent since hitting
an intraday low on Thursday when it was whacked by hawkishness
around a central bankers' meeting in Jackson Hole. It then
bounced back after U.S. jobs and factory data that reduced
expectations of a rate rise this month.
    "If there were any questions about a September rate hike in
the U.S., that has been pushed back to December," said William
Jackson, senior EMC economist at Capital Economics.
    Recent economic data from emerging market economies had also
improved, he added 
    "We're unlikely to see the gains we saw in emerging market
equities earlier in August, but there is some scope for it to
continue."
    The upbeat sentiment towards emerging markets helped
investment manager Ashmore post forecast-beating
full-year profits. But while investors added to positions in
emerging markets in the past year, Ashmore said many
institutional investors would take longer to react to improving
market conditions. 
    Currencies broadly strengthened against a softer dollar
. 
    South Africa led the pack, with the rand adding more
than 1 percent in to hit the strongest in 11 days. The rand has
risen for four straight sessions, recovering from two-month low
it hit last week on back of escalating political tensions within
the ruling ANC Party.
    The cost of insuring exposure to South African sovereign
debt was at its lowest in seven days, according to Markit.
 
    Markets should gain more traction after data showed second
quarter gross domestic product expanded 3.3 percent on the
quarter versus forecasts of 2.3 percent.
    Russia's rouble struggled 0.1 percent higher as Brent
crude prices slipped following two days of solid gains
and as hopes for producers to support prices wanes. 
    In Turkey, the lira traded flat as Deputy Prime
Minister Nurettin Canikli re-iterated that interest rates must
be lowered and the government was in no doubt that the recent
downward trend in rates will be lasting. 
    Across emerging Europe, Poland's zloty rose 0.2 percent
against the euro before Wednesday's central bank meeting that is
expected to keep rates unchanged. 
    Romania confirmed its flash second quarter GDP, showing the
economy had expanded a solid 6 percent year-on-year with
domestic consumption nearly hitting double digits, putting it at
the top of regional growth stakes. 
     
 Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters            
 Equities                  Latest    Net Chg  % Chg  % Chg      
     
                                                     on year    
       
 Morgan Stanley               
 Emrg Mkt Indx    917.32    +7.72   +0.85  +15.51     
       
 Czech Rep            883.63    +2.79   +0.32   -7.60     
       
 Poland           1778.60    -9.42   -0.53   -4.33     
       
 Hungary           28502.61   +94.43   +0.33  +19.15     
       
 Romania           7019.28    -6.77   -0.10   +0.21     
       
 Greece              576.18    -2.09   -0.36   -8.74     
       
 Russia             982.88    +5.43   +0.56  +29.83     
       
 South Africa    47019.75   -58.94   -0.13   +2.67     
       
 Turkey          77925.75  +134.14   +0.17   +8.64     
       
 China             3091.45   +19.35   +0.63  -12.65     
       
 India           28849.07  +316.96   +1.11  +10.46     
       
            
 Currencies              Latest    Prev    Local    Local       
      
                                   close   currency currency    
       
                                           % change % change    
       
                                                    in 2016     
      
 Czech Rep      27.02     27.01   -0.01    -0.06      
     
 Poland          4.34      4.34   +0.08    -1.82      
     
 Hungary       309.79    309.39   -0.13    +1.57      
     
 Romania         4.45      4.45   -0.07    +1.56      
     
 Serbia        123.24    123.22   -0.02    -1.44      
     
 Russia            64.85     64.94   +0.14   +12.50      
     
 Kazakhstan       339.92    340.06   +0.04    +0.17      
     
 Ukraine           26.81     26.70   -0.41   -10.66      
     
 South Africa      14.21     14.37   +1.16    +8.82      
     
 Kenya            101.25    101.30   +0.05    +0.94      
     
 Israel             3.76      3.76   -0.01    +3.32      
     
 Turkey             2.94      2.94   +0.12    -0.83      
     
 China              6.68      6.68   -0.07    -2.81      
     
 India             66.54     66.42   -0.17    -0.51      
     
 Brazil             3.25      3.28   +0.84   +21.65      
     
 Mexico            18.50     18.56   +0.30    -7.21      
     
            
 Debt                 Index   Strip Spd  Chg   %Rtn   Index     
       
 Sov'gn Debt  EMBIG   358        -1    .04  7 68.37 1   
        
            
 All data taken from Reuters at 08:56 GMT.            
 Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S. close at
2130 GMT.            
  
 (Additional reporting Claire Milhench; Editing by Raissa
Kasolowsky)

