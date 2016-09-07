EMERGING MARKETS-Ebbing Fed bets boost emerging stocks to 13-mth high, boost currencies

| LONDON, Sept 7
LONDON, Sept 7 Emerging stocks touched 13-month
highs on Wednesday as investors priced out the likelihood of a
September U.S. rate rise and stronger currencies raised
expectations that some central banks could act to curb the
gains.
Bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise rates this
month were as good as wiped out after a recent tepid U.S.
payrolls report and data showing the weakest rate of service
sector growth since the 2008 financial crisis.
"We think the Fed won't hike at all this year. Hence our
bias for emerging markets remains positive," HSBC strategist
Murat Toprak said.
The resulting fall in the dollar and U.S. yields benefited
emerging assets across the board, with MSCI's equity index half
a percent higher for its fourth straight day of gains.
Capital inflows boosted South Korea's won and
Taiwan's dollar to their strongest levels against the
dollar in over a year, though the won ceded some gains after
officials warned of action in case of excessive currency moves.
Traders were also watching for possible action in
Taiwan.
Yields on JPMorgan's GBI-EM index of local debt slipped to
the lowest in nearly three weeks at 6.17 percent. Many expect
further gains, given the possibility of interest rate cuts
across the developing world.
Brazil signalled on Tuesday it may consider cutting rates
thanks to inflation having eased in part due to the real's
24-percent appreciation this year. Indonesia also said it
was "ready to ease" policy.
Malaysia held rates steady on Wednesday but dismal exports
data raised expectations of a cut in coming months.
Toprak said however there were palpable signs of economic
improvement in most emerging markets, citing robust Chinese
manufacturing data, Turkey's below-forecast inflation and the
South African economy's 3.3 percent growth in the second
quarter.
While South Africa still risks a ratings downgrade to junk
this year, Toprak said "the fact that we had stronger than
expected economic growth means that the likelihood of a ratings
downgrade has decreased somewhat - that's positive for bonds and
the currency."
The rand was steady after rallying 3 percent on Tuesday
against the dollar, while benchmark bonds extended
gains, with yields at two-week lows. South African
credit default swaps also slipped to two-week lows according to
Markit data.
In emerging Europe, the Polish zloty traded at one-week
highs against the euro before a central bank meeting that is
expected to leave rates unchanged at 1.5 percent.
The rouble approached two-week highs against the dollar
and Russian stocks touched fresh record highs
thanks to firmer oil. Russian 10-year yields eased further to
fresh 2-1/2-year lows of around 8.08 percent.
The central bank said inflation expectations fell sharply
last month and is expected to cut rates by 50 basis points on
Sept 16.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 927.29 +3.84 +0.42 +16.77
Czech Rep 880.14 -2.28 -0.26 -7.97
Poland 1803.25 +12.42 +0.69 -3.01
Hungary 28594.16 -3.66 -0.01 +19.54
Romania 7051.41 +12.70 +0.18 +0.67
Greece 575.49 -3.00 -0.52 -8.85
Russia 1002.81 +7.46 +0.75 +32.46
South Africa 46760.62 -247.80 -0.53 +2.10
Turkey 78070.85 +76.06 +0.10 +8.84
China 3092.41 +1.69 +0.05 -12.62
India 28981.64 +3.62 +0.01 +10.97
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.00 27.02 +0.04 -0.02
Poland 4.33 4.33 +0.13 -1.60
Hungary 309.15 309.50 +0.11 +1.78
Romania 4.45 4.45 +0.00 +1.57
Serbia 123.23 123.18 -0.04 -1.43
Russia 64.39 64.38 -0.02 +13.29
Kazakhstan 337.86 339.76 +0.56 +0.78
Ukraine 26.72 26.81 +0.34 -10.36
South Africa 13.99 13.97 -0.15 +10.52
Kenya 101.28 101.20 -0.08 +0.91
Israel 3.77 3.75 -0.37 +3.18
Turkey 2.93 2.92 -0.33 -0.49
China 6.66 6.67 +0.13 -2.57
India 66.36 66.26 -0.15 -0.24
Brazil 3.19 3.19 -0.02 +23.93
Mexico 18.33 18.26 -0.33 -6.30
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 359 0 .07 7 71.77 1
All data taken from Reuters at 08:12 GMT.
Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S.
close at 2130 GMT.
(Additional reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Raissa
Kasolowsky)