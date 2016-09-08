EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks off 13-month high; bets rise on firmer Czech crown

| LONDON, Sept 8
LONDON, Sept 8 Emerging stocks edged off
13-month highs on Thursday after a four-day rally, despite some
supportive Chinese trade data, while forward markets priced in
increased chances the Czech crown would rise past its exchange
rate cap in coming months.
Investors are waiting to see whether the European Central
Bank signals any additional future stimulus at its meeting on
Thursday before making further moves on a market that has
rallied hard as bets on a September U.S. rate rise have ebbed.
"The ECB isn't going to give you much joy this week, but it
remains a dovish central bank. For now, most investors are in
the mindset of buying the dip, not selling the rally," said
Bhanu Baweja, head of emerging markets strategy at UBS.
MSCI's emerging equity index was flat after rallying almost
5 percent since the start of September, while
currencies inched off multi-week highs against the dollar.
Sentiment was supported, however, by Chinese trade data showing
imports rising for the first time in two years, suggesting a
pickup in domestic demand.
The data lifted Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong
though local stocks slipped as policy easing expectations faded
and exports stayed weak.
"Exports are improving at the margin, but in the broader
context this is still a very weak export recovery, although
imports are starting to pick up," Baweja added.
On currency markets, the South African rand was flat after
strong gains this week and bond yields touched new 2-1/2-week
highs after Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan
warned of potential damage to the economy from political
conflicts within the ruling party.
The rand has rallied 6 percent this month, buoyed by fading
U.S. rate rise bets and data showing better-than-expected 3.3
percent growth in the second quarter.
In central Europe, the Czech crown strengthened further in
forward markets, with six- to 12-month euro/Czech forwards
all pointing to the crown breaking above
the Czech central bank's 27 per euro exchange rate cap.
Such expectations were encouraged by two policymakers who
said they favoured an abrupt exit from the regime.
ING Bank advises positioning for a crown jump versus the
euro, calling it "the exchange rate trade of 2017".
"We recommend shorting euro/crown via 12-month forward,
looking for the (central bank) to exit the floor in first
quarter of 2017. From the fundamental prospective, there is
little need to keep the monetary policy expansionary via the
floor," the bank told clients.
The neighbouring Polish zloty held at two-week highs versus
the euro after the central bank ruled out near-term
interest rate cuts.
While Polish yields pulled off two-week lows, Hungarian
yields fell 3-6 basis points across the curve towards record
lows after data showed August inflation at minus 0.1 percent,
putting annual inflation well below central bank targets.
The Turkish lira retreated from three-week highs, as data
showed a bigger-than-expected 4.9 percent annual slump in
industrial production.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 927.49 +1.45 +0.16 +16.79
Czech Rep 886.93 +5.52 +0.63 -7.26
Poland 1805.30 -4.72 -0.26 -2.90
Hungary 28689.83 +46.99 +0.16 +19.94
Romania 7081.79 -4.25 -0.06 +1.11
Greece 572.71 -2.35 -0.41 -9.29
Russia 1009.69 +3.92 +0.39 +33.37
South Africa 46555.06 -222.03 -0.47 +1.65
Turkey 78012.29 +369.10 +0.48 +8.76
China 3096.60 +4.67 +0.15 -12.51
India 28974.73 +48.37 +0.17 +10.94
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.00 27.01 +0.01 -0.02
Poland 4.31 4.32 +0.23 -1.17
Hungary 308.44 308.15 -0.09 +2.01
Romania 4.45 4.45 -0.02 +1.60
Serbia 123.22 123.24 +0.02 -1.42
Russia 63.90 64.14 +0.37 +14.16
Kazakhstan 337.16 337.12 -0.01 +0.99
Ukraine 26.60 26.68 +0.30 -9.95
South Africa 13.94 14.01 +0.50 +10.91
Kenya 101.20 101.20 +0.00 +0.99
Israel 3.75 3.75 +0.13 +3.67
Turkey 2.94 2.94 +0.01 -0.62
China 6.66 6.66 -0.05 -2.57
India 66.41 66.47 +0.09 -0.32
Brazil 3.19 3.19 +0.00 +24.06
Mexico 18.33 18.38 +0.28 -6.31
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 353 -1 .03 7 75.41 1
