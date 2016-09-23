版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Fed support helps EM stocks clock solid weekly gains

By Karin Strohecker
    LONDON, Sept 23 Emerging stocks nudged lower on
Friday but were on track for the biggest weekly gains since
mid-July while currencies were more mixed as the prospect of
very gradual U.S. interest rate rises continued to support
assets from developing economies. 
    Emerging markets breathed a sigh of relief after the Federal
Reserve on Wednesday maintained its low interest rate stance and
projected a less aggressive rate rise trajectory in 2017 and
2018. This fuelled expectations that ample liquidity was here to
stay for now and investors would continue their hunt for yield.
    While MSCI's emerging markets benchmark snapped a
four day winning streak to soften 0.25 percent on the day, the
index was on track for a near 4 percent jump over the week and
has soared nearly 16 percent since the start of the year.
    "Emerging markets assets will get a bit more support from
less tightening in the U.S.," said William Jackson, senior EM
economist at Capital Economics, adding that he did not expect
the steep gains made by emerging stock markets in July and
August to be repeated. 
    "There's likely to be anticipation ahead of other Fed
meetings. That said, there are some more domestic reasons to
think the rally might continue as some of the economic data from
emerging markets has improved."
    Flow data reflected investors' liking of emerging market
bonds, with dedicated funds attracting inflows of $1.5 billion
in their 12th straight week of gains. 
    Emerging dollar-bond yield spreads - reflecting
the premium investors demand to hold riskier debt over
safe-haven U.S. Treasuries - were at the tightest levels in two
weeks after having come in by 18 basis points since last Friday.
    Meanwhile more supply was coming to the market. 
    Russia's $1.25 billion dollar-denominated bond is starting
to trade after Moscow compiled a bulging order book of $7.5
billion for the issue, showing the country can readily tap
global markets in spite of Western sanctions. 
    Currencies delivered a more mixed performance on the day.
Russia's rouble weakened 0.2 percent against the dollar,
dragged down by oil prices falling more than 1 percent,
but the currency is still on track for solid gains on the week. 
    Turkey's lira matched that fall as the country's 
Industry Minister Faruk Ozlu predicted economic growth would be
below expectations in the third quarter, reinforcing the
government message that the economy has lost some momentum.
 
    Yet South Africa's rand, 0.4 percent stronger on the
day, is headed for its best week against the dollar since early
April, also underpinned by better-than-expected economic data.
    Across central and eastern Europe, both currencies and stock
markets suffered, with Polish assets chalking up the biggest
losses. 
    The zloty slipped 0.3 percent against the euro and
stocks tumbled 1 percent after Prime Minister Beata
Szydlo said she would announce a government reshuffle next week.
 
    
     Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters            
 Equities                  Latest    Net Chg  % Chg  % Chg      
     
                                                     on year    
       
 Morgan Stanley               
 Emrg Mkt Indx    919.33    -1.59   -0.17  +15.76     
       
 Czech Rep            871.50    -4.37   -0.50   -8.87     
       
 Poland           1758.79   -17.43   -0.98   -5.40     
       
 Hungary           28251.21   -49.62   -0.18  +18.10     
       
 Romania           6990.87   -54.61   -0.78   -0.19     
       
 Greece              574.93    +2.78   +0.49   -8.94     
       
 Russia             989.73   -12.40   -1.24  +30.74     
       
 South Africa    45152.27  -155.31   -0.34   -1.41     
       
 Turkey          79632.71  -163.24   -0.20  +11.02     
       
 China             3033.79    -8.52   -0.28  -14.28     
       
 India           28727.59   -45.54   -0.16   +9.99     
       
            
 Currencies              Latest    Prev    Local    Local       
      
                                   close   currency currency    
       
                                           % change % change    
       
                                                    in 2016     
      
 Czech Rep      27.02     27.00   -0.08    -0.08      
     
 Poland          4.29      4.28   -0.30    -0.77      
     
 Hungary       306.18    305.90   -0.09    +2.76      
     
 Romania         4.44      4.45   +0.01    +1.67      
     
 Serbia        123.16    123.14   -0.02    -1.37      
     
 Russia            63.76     63.67   -0.14   +14.42      
     
 Kazakhstan       337.75    337.85   +0.03    +0.81      
     
 Ukraine           25.93     25.93   +0.00    -7.63      
     
 South Africa      13.57     13.63   +0.42   +13.92      
     
 Kenya            101.05    101.10   +0.05    +1.14      
     
 Israel             3.76      3.76   -0.03    +3.39      
     
 Turkey             2.95      2.94   -0.24    -1.10      
     
 China              6.67      6.66   -0.10    -2.67      
     
 India             66.67     66.62   -0.07    -0.70      
     
 Brazil             3.22      3.22   +0.09   +23.07      
     
 Mexico            19.71     19.61   -0.49   -12.87      
     
            
 Debt                 Index   Strip Spd  Chg   %Rtn   Index     
       
 Sov'gn Debt  EMBIG   354         2    .06  7 72.99 1   
                    
 All data taken from Reuters at 09:09 GMT. Currency percent
change calculated from the daily U.S. close at 2130 GMT.

 (Additional reporting by Claire Milhench)

