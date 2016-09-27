EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso leads emerging markets higher on U.S. presidential debate

LONDON, Sept 27 Emerging stocks firmed 0.6 percent on Tuesday and Mexico's peso, a bellwether of emerging market sentiment on U.S. elections, led currency gains with a 2 percent jump as investors cheered the outcome of the first presidential debate.

While opinion polls show the two candidates neck-and-neck, a CNN viewer poll after the debate showed 62 percent thought Democrat Hillary Clinton had defeated Republican Donald Trump. The latter is feared by markets for his controversial views on immigration and global trade.

The peso, seen as most vulnerable to a Trump win, steadily firmed off record lows as the debate progressed to post its biggest one-day gain since February as investors unwound short peso positions that have more than doubled since August, according to CFTC data.

"After its recent underperformance the Mexican peso was probably the most undervalued EM currency around and market positioning compared to historical terms is the most stretched short it can be," said Danske Bank analyst Jakob Christensen.

"If there is any indication that Trump won't win, or Clinton is gaining momentum, or she wins the debate like last night, the market is extremely sensitive and you could have a strong downward move in the dollar/Mexican peso cross."

Trump has vowed to slap tariffs on Mexican imports, renegotiate trade deals and build a border wall to keep out Mexican immigrants. All that has pushed the peso around 12 percent lower this year, forcing interest rate rises.

The central bank is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points (bps) this Thursday to 4.25 percent.

Mexican credit default swaps (CDS) traded flat at 174 bps, a touch off recent three-month highs.

LIRA REBOUNDS

Other emerging currencies also gained, with the lira up 0.4 percent from six-week lows hit on Monday after Turkey's sovereign rating was cut to junk by Moody's, potentially forcing many funds to exit.

While there are estimates of potentially $10 billion in outflows from Turkish bonds as a result of forced selling by conservative funds, there is little sign of this so far as yields fell at Monday's debt auction.

"This may indicate that external factors (dominate) as the negative G3 real rates and hunt for yield overrules potential outflows," BNP Paribas told clients.

Turkish stocks which closed Monday 4 percent lower, rebounded 0.7 percent. Dollar bonds steadied after falling about 2 cents across the curve .

South Africa's rand jumped 1.3 percent, while in Asia, the Korean won rose 1 percent and the Philippine peso rose off seven-year lows . Many Asian countries could suffer if Trump scraps trade deals such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership once elected.

The Chinese yuan was flat, with state-run banks seen selling dollars.

"The general fear that Trump would try to restrict bilateral trade agreements vis-à-vis a host of countries ... It could set off a global race for protectionism," Christensen said.

Emerging stocks bounced 0.6 percent led by Hong Kong, which gained 1 percent.

One outlier was the Saudi equity index, which fell almost 3 percent to seven-month lows after the government announced austerity measures on Monday, including cutting ministers' salaries and civil servants' perks

However, emerging equities are 3 percent off 13-month highs hit this month, while dollar bond spreads over Treasuries are 15 bps above recent one-year lows as the U.S. election jitters come on top of unease that central banks are reluctant to extend unorthodox monetary policies.

Bond issuance is starting to re-emerge, with Oman opening a tap of its 2021 and 2026 bonds and Bahrain hoping to issue next week after its planned deal earlier in the year was more or less wrecked by an S&P ratings downgrade.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (1 euro = 7.5002 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg

on year

Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 910.53 +5.04 +0.56 +14.66

Czech Rep 868.17 -0.93 -0.11 -9.22

Poland 1734.27 -5.78 -0.33 -6.72

Hungary 27775.80 +90.50 +0.33 +16.12

Romania 6944.00 -11.06 -0.16 -0.86

Greece 563.43 -0.16 -0.03 -10.76

Russia 979.57 -7.26 -0.74 +29.39

South Africa 44745.80 -218.11 -0.49 -2.30

Turkey 77024.34 +298.61 +0.39 +7.39

China 2997.88 +17.45 +0.59 -15.29

India 28339.08 +44.80 +0.16 +8.51

Currencies Latest Prev Local Local

close currency currency

% change % change

in 2016

Czech Rep 27.02 27.00 -0.06 -0.07

Poland 4.29 4.30 +0.17 -0.76

Hungary 306.50 306.81 +0.10 +2.66

Romania 4.45 4.45 -0.02 +1.62

Serbia 123.05 123.09 +0.03 -1.28

Russia 63.87 63.87 -0.00 +14.21

Kazakhstan 336.95 336.50 -0.13 +1.05

Ukraine 25.77 25.87 +0.39 -7.05

South Africa 13.57 13.68 +0.85 +13.97

Kenya 101.25 101.20 -0.05 +0.94

Israel 3.75 3.75 -0.03 +3.69

Turkey 2.97 2.98 +0.24 -1.89

China 6.67 6.67 +0.00 -2.64

India 66.46 66.60 +0.21 -0.39

Brazil 3.24 3.24 -0.06 +22.15

Mexico 19.56 19.87 +1.56 -12.24

Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index

Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 363 -3 .00 7 68.19 1

(Additional reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)