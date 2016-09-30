版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 30日 星期五 17:38 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Fading oil, Deutsche woes weigh on EM stocks, currencies

By Karin Strohecker
    LONDON, Sept 30 Emerging stocks and currencies
booked more losses on Friday, tracking major bourses spooked by
Deutsche Bank's woes, but developing countries' equities and
some of the main currencies were still on track for monthly and
quarterly gains.
    MSCI's main emerging index fell 1.2 percent on the
day with stock markets around the world well in the red amid
concerns over the health of Germany's largest bank. The index
was heading for a weekly loss, but a rally in previous weeks
helped to lift it 1 percent higher for September in its fourth
straight month of gains.
    Emerging currencies suffered on the day. Russia's rouble
 weakened 0.5 percent against the dollar after oil prices
 slipped amid doubts that OPEC's first planned output cut
in eight years, agreed earlier in the week, would lead to a
substantial cut in output. 
    South Africa's rand matched those falls, though both
currencies had strengthened over the past month and were on
track for their third straight quarter of gains.
    U.S. data next week is set to keep investors on their toes,
with September non-farm payroll numbers expected to provide more
clues on Friday of the chance of a Federal Reserve interest rate
hike in December, which is still seen at around 50-50. 
    "The positive sentiment towards emerging markets will
continue well into the fourth quarter, the dollar is strong and
it is a sell-dollar, buy-EM sort of market," said Per
Hammarlund, chief EM strategist at SEB.  
    "But before payrolls, people always square up their
positions and become more cautious, so I think we'll probably
see a bit more of a sideways move next week."
    Across central and eastern Europe bourses slipped, weighed
down by a drop in financial stocks while currencies also felt
the heat. 
    Polish stocks fell 0.3 percent on the day and more
than 2 percent on the week while the zloty weakened 0.2 percent
against the euro across both as a cabinet reshuffle
put pressure on assets of the region's largest economy.
 
    "Poland had a new finance minister - I don't expect much
policy change, it is more reflecting a power struggle within the
government," said SEB's Hammarlund.
    In Hungary, stocks fell 1 percent and the forint
 slipped 0.2 percent ahead of a referendum on the EU's
migrant quotas due on Sunday. 
    A strong majority of Hungarian voters is expected to reject
the European Union's migrant quotas, even though the turnout may
not be high enough to make the vote valid. 
    
                
 Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters            
 Equities                  Latest    Net Chg  % Chg  % Chg      
     
                                                     on year    
       
 Morgan Stanley               
 Emrg Mkt Indx    902.24   -11.15   -1.22  +13.61     
       
 Czech Rep            861.44   -13.13   -1.50   -9.92     
       
 Poland           1724.24    -6.21   -0.36   -7.26     
       
 Hungary           27700.52  -288.16   -1.03  +15.80     
       
 Romania           6943.43   -37.60   -0.54   -0.87     
       
 Greece              563.25    -4.99   -0.88  -10.79     
       
 Russia             983.42   -14.75   -1.48  +29.90     
       
 South Africa    45826.32  -269.06   -0.58   +0.06     
       
 Turkey          76418.58  -658.22   -0.85   +6.54     
       
 China             3005.51    +7.03   +0.23  -15.08     
       
 India           27895.19   +67.66   +0.24   +6.81     
       
            
 Currencies              Latest    Prev    Local    Local       
      
                                   close   currency currency    
       
                                           % change % change    
       
                                                    in 2016     
      
 Czech Rep      27.02     27.01   -0.03    -0.08      
     
 Poland          4.31      4.30   -0.25    -1.27      
     
 Hungary       309.03    308.34   -0.22    +1.82      
     
 Romania         4.45      4.45   +0.02    +1.51      
     
 Serbia        123.22    123.17   -0.04    -1.42      
     
 Russia            63.26     62.92   -0.53   +15.32      
     
 Kazakhstan       335.70    335.00   -0.21    +1.43      
     
 Ukraine           25.88     25.81   -0.27    -7.45      
     
 South Africa      14.03     13.88   -1.08   +10.19      
     
 Kenya            101.10    101.20   +0.10    +1.09      
     
 Israel             3.75      3.75   -0.12    +3.58      
     
 Turkey             3.00      3.00   -0.14    -2.87      
     
 China              6.67      6.67   -0.06    -2.65      
     
 India             66.63     66.80   +0.26    -0.65      
     
 Brazil             3.26      3.26   -0.02   +21.51      
     
 Mexico            19.62     19.52   -0.48   -12.46      
     
            
 Debt                 Index   Strip Spd  Chg   %Rtn   Index     
       
 Sov'gn Debt  EMBIG   365         2    .05  7 71.32 1   
        
            
 All data taken from Reuters at 09:11 GMT.            
 Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S. close at
2130 GMT.                 

    For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
    For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see 
    For TURKISH market report, see 
    For RUSSIAN market report, see )

 (Editing by Dominic Evans)

