EMERGING MARKETS-Trump trouble lifts Mexican peso; yuan briefly hits 6-yr low

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 10 The Mexican peso surged to a
one-month high on Monday as Republican Donald Trump's chances of
clinching the U.S. presidency appeared to have ebbed further,
while China's yuan briefly spooked markets by hitting a six-year
low.
Trump's prospects for winning the election took a hammering
over the weekend following the release of a 2005 video in which
he made sexually aggressive comments about women. His Sunday
debate with Democratic candidate Hilary Clinton did not improve
his position and Clinton is seen having an edge ahead of the
Nov. 8 vote.
The peso surged as much as 2 percent at one point
before giving up some gains. Seen as most vulnerable to a Trump
win because of his threat to slap tariffs on Mexican imports and
build a wall to keep out immigrants, the peso has fallen around
9 percent against the dollar this year.
But this month it has risen 2.4 percent as Trump's chances
have been seen declining.
"It's obviously trading as the barometer for the
presidential election," said Dominic Bunning, an emerging
markets FX strategist at HSBC. "The pressure has been on Trump
in the past few days and that's coincided with a move down in
dollar/Mexico."
Analysts warn, however, that the peso remains vulnerable to
other factors such as domestic politics, oil prices and a
current account deficit.
"The peso will continue to strengthen along with Clinton's
chances of becoming U.S. president, but the upside is more
limited than many may expect," SEB analysts told clients.
China's yuan touched a six-year low, before
erasing some of its losses on the first day of trading after a
week-long holiday.
The currency breached the key psychological threshold of 6.7
per dollar after the People's Bank of China set its daily
guidance rate at its weakest since September 2010.
But Bunning said the fix was relatively close to the week's
moves when the onshore market was closed. The U.S. dollar index
rallied to a two-month high on Friday ahead of monthly
U.S. payrolls data.
"We don't think the move in the fix was notable when you
look at it in context to the offshore market," Bunning said.
"It's still around the 6.70 area; it hasn't aggressively broken
through."
Chinese mainland stocks were up 1.4 percent, playing
catch-up after the week-long closure, although gains were capped
by selling in property shares as more cities imposed curbs on
home purchases to cool the market.
China's central bank governor has also stepped up the
rhetoric against rapid rises in home prices and continued credit
growth, signalling further action.
Also in Asia, the Thai baht hit a three-month low,
down 0.6 percent against the dollar, and stocks slipped
3 percent after a palace statement that the 88-year old king was
in an unstable condition.
The benchmark emerging market stocks index was
flat, retreating further from one-week highs touched last week.
Saudi stocks lost 0.6 percent, extending Sunday's
2.2 percent loss caused by a selloff in bank shares on concerns
the troubled construction sector could saddle banks with bad
debts
But Polish stocks bounced 0.7 percent, after German
exports posted their biggest rise in more than six years.
Central and Eastern European markets are closely
tied to Germany for trade and investment.
The South African rand, a bellwether of risk appetite
for emerging markets, also bounced 0.8 percent to the dollar.
But the Turkish lira slipped 0.3 percent, after data
showing industrial output up just 2.2 percent year-on-year in
August.
"The bigger picture is that growth weakened over the first
two months of Q3 and September's manufacturing PMI suggests that
activity remained sluggish at the end of the quarter," Liza
Ermolenko, an economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.
"All told, it still looks like the Turkish economy slowed
substantially following the attempted military coup."
Ethiopian eurobonds traded a touch lower, though broadly in
line with wider markets, after Prime Minister Hailemariam
Desalegn declared a six-month nationwide state of emergency on
Sunday, saying months of unrest threatened the Horn of Africa
nation's stability.
