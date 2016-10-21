EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks fall, yuan at 6-year low

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 21 Emerging stocks fell on Friday
but were still on course to end the week up over 1 percent,
while currencies were pressured by a strong dollar with China's
yuan hitting a six-year low.
The benchmark emerging equities index was down 0.4
percent as risk appetite cooled in the face of uncertainty over
when the European Central Bank would end its bond-buying
programme, with emerging European and Asian bourses mixed.
The ECB left its ultra-loose monetary policy unchanged on
Thursday and kept the door open to more stimulus in December.
ECB President Mario Draghi doused market speculation the central
bank may begin tapering its 1.7 trillion euro asset-buying
programme.
This kept investors guessing. "The ECB injected more
uncertainty than anything else," said Luis Costa, an EM
strategist at Citi. "This is enough to disturb the market...
It's probably a pause in the market in terms of risk-taking."
The dollar strengthened a quarter of a percent,
hovering near seven-month highs against a basket of currencies
as the euro weakened after the ECB meeting. This pressured
emerging market currencies and commodity prices, with the South
African rand down 1 percent.
The yuan hit a fresh six-year low after the
People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate for the currency
weaker than the previous fix. The country's forex
regulator said the yuan's recent weakness against the dollar was
mostly due to rising expectations of a U.S. rate rise.
But Costa said the weaker fixings were unsettling the
market. "In general there's still the fear of the effects of
depreciation. The recent moves on the fixing are bringing back
memories from 2015."
Chinese mainland stocks closed up 0.3 percent as
other Asian markets sold off, with South Korea down 0.4
percent and the Philippines down 0.8 percent.
The Philippine peso weakened 0.4 percent, hurt by
President Rodrigo Duterte's announcement of a "separation" from
the United States. Trade Minister Ramon Lopez insisted bilateral
ties would be maintained.
In emerging Europe, oil producers bore the brunt of the
sell-off, with Russian dollar-denominated stocks down
0.4 percent, while the rouble weakened around 0.14
percent.
Russia expects record high oil output next year but still
wants a global curb in production amid weak prices.
Polish and Hungarian stocks rose around 0.5
percent as the zloty and forint lost around
0.2 percent against the euro.
The Turkish lira continued its decline, losing 0.6 percent
even though the central bank kept rates on hold on Thursday,
pausing after seven straight months of cuts.
The lira plumbed record lows against the dollar last week
after the government signalled it would revive plans to push
through an executive presidency, renewing investor concern about
President Tayyip Erdogan's drive to expand his power.
"Because of the political uncertainty the lira is prone to
sell off," said Per Hammarlund, chief emerging markets
strategist at SEB. "The Turkish economy is going through a soft
patch too - recent indicators suggest it's not firing on all
cylinders."
Turkish consumer confidence numbers underscored the negative
outlook, with a decline in October from September.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 909.96 -3.42 -0.37 +14.58
Czech Rep 923.16 +1.81 +0.20 -3.47
Poland 1757.84 +8.85 +0.51 -5.45
Hungary 29490.16 +149.28 +0.51 +23.28
Romania 6886.91 -21.36 -0.31 -1.68
Greece 594.20 -1.70 -0.29 -5.88
Russia 983.61 -3.87 -0.39 +29.93
South Africa 45195.44 +329.48 +0.73 -1.31
Turkey 78994.64 -257.77 -0.33 +10.13
China 3091.29 +6.83 +0.22 -12.66
India 27991.82 -138.02 -0.49 +7.18
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.01 27.02 +0.02 -0.05
Poland 4.33 4.32 -0.22 -1.63
Hungary 307.91 307.10 -0.26 +2.19
Romania 4.50 4.50 -0.04 +0.40
Serbia 122.99 123.05 +0.05 -1.24
Russia 62.43 62.36 -0.12 +16.84
Kazakhstan 330.55 331.10 +0.17 +3.01
Ukraine 25.64 25.61 -0.11 -6.57
South Africa 14.04 13.94 -0.75 +10.11
Kenya 101.35 101.40 +0.05 +0.84
Israel 3.85 3.85 -0.02 +1.07
Turkey 3.08 3.06 -0.68 -5.28
China 6.76 6.74 -0.28 -4.00
India 66.89 66.82 -0.11 -1.04
Brazil 3.14 3.14 +0.13 +26.18
Mexico 18.65 18.61 -0.23 -7.95
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 357 1 .03 7 67.80 1
(editing by John Stonestreet)