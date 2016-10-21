EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks fall, yuan at 6-year low

LONDON Oct 21 Emerging stocks fell on Friday but were still on course to end the week up over 1 percent, while currencies were pressured by a strong dollar with China's yuan hitting a six-year low.

The benchmark emerging equities index was down 0.4 percent as risk appetite cooled in the face of uncertainty over when the European Central Bank would end its bond-buying programme, with emerging European and Asian bourses mixed.

The ECB left its ultra-loose monetary policy unchanged on Thursday and kept the door open to more stimulus in December. ECB President Mario Draghi doused market speculation the central bank may begin tapering its 1.7 trillion euro asset-buying programme.

This kept investors guessing. "The ECB injected more uncertainty than anything else," said Luis Costa, an EM strategist at Citi. "This is enough to disturb the market... It's probably a pause in the market in terms of risk-taking."

The dollar strengthened a quarter of a percent, hovering near seven-month highs against a basket of currencies as the euro weakened after the ECB meeting. This pressured emerging market currencies and commodity prices, with the South African rand down 1 percent.

The yuan hit a fresh six-year low after the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate for the currency weaker than the previous fix. The country's forex regulator said the yuan's recent weakness against the dollar was mostly due to rising expectations of a U.S. rate rise.

But Costa said the weaker fixings were unsettling the market. "In general there's still the fear of the effects of depreciation. The recent moves on the fixing are bringing back memories from 2015."

Chinese mainland stocks closed up 0.3 percent as other Asian markets sold off, with South Korea down 0.4 percent and the Philippines down 0.8 percent.

The Philippine peso weakened 0.4 percent, hurt by President Rodrigo Duterte's announcement of a "separation" from the United States. Trade Minister Ramon Lopez insisted bilateral ties would be maintained.

In emerging Europe, oil producers bore the brunt of the sell-off, with Russian dollar-denominated stocks down 0.4 percent, while the rouble weakened around 0.14 percent.

Russia expects record high oil output next year but still wants a global curb in production amid weak prices.

Polish and Hungarian stocks rose around 0.5 percent as the zloty and forint lost around 0.2 percent against the euro.

The Turkish lira continued its decline, losing 0.6 percent even though the central bank kept rates on hold on Thursday, pausing after seven straight months of cuts.

The lira plumbed record lows against the dollar last week after the government signalled it would revive plans to push through an executive presidency, renewing investor concern about President Tayyip Erdogan's drive to expand his power.

"Because of the political uncertainty the lira is prone to sell off," said Per Hammarlund, chief emerging markets strategist at SEB. "The Turkish economy is going through a soft patch too - recent indicators suggest it's not firing on all cylinders."

Turkish consumer confidence numbers underscored the negative outlook, with a decline in October from September.

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg

on year

Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 909.96 -3.42 -0.37 +14.58

Czech Rep 923.16 +1.81 +0.20 -3.47

Poland 1757.84 +8.85 +0.51 -5.45

Hungary 29490.16 +149.28 +0.51 +23.28

Romania 6886.91 -21.36 -0.31 -1.68

Greece 594.20 -1.70 -0.29 -5.88

Russia 983.61 -3.87 -0.39 +29.93

South Africa 45195.44 +329.48 +0.73 -1.31

Turkey 78994.64 -257.77 -0.33 +10.13

China 3091.29 +6.83 +0.22 -12.66

India 27991.82 -138.02 -0.49 +7.18

Currencies Latest Prev Local Local

close currency currency

% change % change

in 2016

Czech Rep 27.01 27.02 +0.02 -0.05

Poland 4.33 4.32 -0.22 -1.63

Hungary 307.91 307.10 -0.26 +2.19

Romania 4.50 4.50 -0.04 +0.40

Serbia 122.99 123.05 +0.05 -1.24

Russia 62.43 62.36 -0.12 +16.84

Kazakhstan 330.55 331.10 +0.17 +3.01

Ukraine 25.64 25.61 -0.11 -6.57

South Africa 14.04 13.94 -0.75 +10.11

Kenya 101.35 101.40 +0.05 +0.84

Israel 3.85 3.85 -0.02 +1.07

Turkey 3.08 3.06 -0.68 -5.28

China 6.76 6.74 -0.28 -4.00

India 66.89 66.82 -0.11 -1.04

Brazil 3.14 3.14 +0.13 +26.18

Mexico 18.65 18.61 -0.23 -7.95

Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index

Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 357 1 .03 7 67.80 1

