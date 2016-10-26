EMERGING MARKETS-Mozambique bond yields at record high, EM stocks slip

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 26 The yield on Mozambique's
restructured "tuna bond" hit a record high on Wednesday after
the government said debt levels were unsustainable, while
emerging equities slipped from two-week highs, tracking falls in
developed markets.
Mozambique's finance ministry warned creditors the
government must renegotiate repayment terms if it is to agree a
new aid deal with the IMF by early next year.
The International Monetary Fund suspended assistance to
Mozambique in April when evidence of $2 billion in secret loans
emerged. Mozambique's metical currency has lost over 60
percent against the dollar so far this year, putting further
pressure on finances.
The yield on the 2023 restructured "tuna bond" blew out to a
record high of 21 percent according to Thomson
Reuters data, up from 15.4 percent on Monday, and the price
tumbled to a record low of 63.5 cents in the dollar.
"We turned negative on the bond earlier this month, but this
has probably happened more quickly than we expected," said
Stuart Culverhouse, chief economist at Exotix.
"Clearly they have a debt and refinancing problem and you
could imagine they would be seeking a reasonable haircut bearing
in mind that the restructuring in April had no haircut. That
will be the risk factor - it will take time and investors may
have to share a lot of pain."
The benchmark emerging stocks index fell 0.7
percent as risk appetite cooled, led by losses in Asia of over 1
percent in big index constituents such as South Korea
and Hong Kong.
The selling extended into the European session, with most
bourses in the red, including South Africa stocks, which fell
over 1 percent to one week lows, and Budapest stocks,
down 0.6 percent.
The South African rand retreated slightly ahead of
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan's midterm budget presentation
later on Wednesday, in which he is expected to reduce government
spending and raise taxes.
With Gordhan set to appear in court on Nov. 2 to face fraud
charges, investors are worried about anything that might
jeopardise South Africa's investment-grade rating.
"As long as there is no obvious fiscal slippage it could be
that the market takes it well but there is always a risk of
volatility in asset prices in the coming weeks," said Samir
Gadio, a strategist at Standard Chartered, adding that currency
volatility could affect local bond yields and possibly external
debt.
The Hungarian forint fell 0.2 percent against the
euro to a four-week low after the central bank surprised on
Tuesday by cutting its short-term lending rates and commercial
banks' reserve rate. The bank also signalled that it could ease
policy further through unconventional means.
Oil producers also came under selling pressure after Brent
crude futures dipped back towards $50 a barrel as
concerns over the persistent global glut re-emerged.
The Russian rouble slipped 0.2 pct and the Kazakhstan
tenge fell 0.4 pct against the dollar. Russian
dollar-denominated stocks also fell 0.4 percent.
China's yuan rose, however, after the central
bank set its daily guidance rate higher, with the dollar
easing 0.2 percent from its recent nine-month high.
Investors were also watching developments in Nigeria where
President Muhammadu Buhari has asked parliament to approve $30
billion of foreign borrowing to fund planned infrastructure
until 2018.
However, analysts expressed scepticism about the levels and
there was little reaction in Nigeria's existing sovereign dollar
bonds maturing in 2018, 2021 and 2023
.
"Although these plans sound ambitious on the surface, the
recent track record of raising external funding will leave many
wondering if they are serious," said Alan Cameron, an economist
at Exotix.
"With yields at such low levels, however, it would be a good
time for Nigeria to step up its commercial external borrowing,
which is extremely low anyway."
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 912.19 -6.06 -0.66 +14.87
Czech Rep 929.28 -4.77 -0.51 -2.83
Poland 1782.41 -3.18 -0.18 -4.13
Hungary 29583.57 -135.79 -0.46 +23.67
Romania 6792.66 -0.38 -0.01 -3.02
Greece 590.88 +1.93 +0.33 -6.41
Russia 998.74 -3.52 -0.35 +31.93
South Africa 44741.86 -459.74 -1.02 -2.30
Turkey 79299.91 -133.40 -0.17 +10.56
China 3117.65 -14.29 -0.46 -11.91
India 27848.41 -243.01 -0.87 +6.63
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.00 27.01 +0.04 -0.01
Poland 4.32 4.31 -0.10 -1.36
Hungary 309.01 308.61 -0.13 +1.82
Romania 4.49 4.49 -0.01 +0.63
Serbia 123.04 123.12 +0.07 -1.28
Russia 62.21 62.08 -0.21 +17.26
Kazakhstan 331.60 330.15 -0.44 +2.68
Ukraine 25.56 25.65 +0.35 -6.29
South Africa 13.76 13.74 -0.10 +12.39
Kenya 101.30 101.30 +0.00 +0.89
Israel 3.84 3.84 +0.14 +1.26
Turkey 3.08 3.07 -0.22 -5.20
China 6.77 6.78 +0.16 -4.07
India 66.80 66.80 -0.01 -0.90
Brazil 3.11 3.11 +0.03 +27.20
Mexico 18.62 18.52 -0.52 -7.77
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 354 0 .08 7 68.95 1