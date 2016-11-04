EMERGING MARKETS-U.S. vote shadow over markets, politics roil Turkish assets

LONDON Nov 4 Emerging markets were set to end the week on a sour note, with Turkish assets suffering heavy losses on Friday after detentions of opposition politicians and a car bomb explosion in the country's south-east.

Investors' nerves are already frayed by signs the U.S. presidential race between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump is tightening ahead of Tuesday's vote.

Domestic troubles within emerging economies are adding to the jitters.

Emerging stocks tumbled 0.5 percent to their lowest level in three months, taking weekly losses to 2.5 percent. Bourses across Asia as well as Russia , South Africa and central and eastern Europe were deep in the red.

In Turkey, the lira hit a record low against the dollar, stocks tumbled more than 2 percent to a three month low and dollar bonds lost nearly 1 cent following news that police detained the leaders of the mostly Kurdish region's biggest political party.

Hours after the detentions, a car bomb exploded in Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey's largest city, near the police station where some of the party leaders were being held, killing at least one person and injuring more than 40 people.

"The big news has been the arrest of various HDP (Peoples' Democratic Party) members and that is weighing on sentiment at the moment," said Paul Fage, an emerging markets strategist TD Securities.

"There is some weakness in emerging market currencies generally, but the lira is clearly underperforming as a result of what has happened."

Investors have grown increasingly concerned about a deepening crackdown on dissent under President Tayyip Erdogan, whose government has detained or suspended more than 110,000 officials in the wake of a failed July coup.

Currencies elsewhere fared little better.

South Africa's rand weakened 0.5 percent and was on track to slip more than 2 percent in its third week of losses.

A stand-off between President Jacob Zuma and Gordhan has rattled markets in Africa's most industrialized economy and increased the risk of a downgrade from ratings agencies,

"It has been a busy week in terms of South Africa - we have had two pieces of good news, the (fraud) charges have been dropped against Finance Minister (Pravin) Gordhan and the release of the state capture report," said TD Securities' Fage.

But he added: "We are a bit sceptical, it is not like Zuma is going to step down anytime soon ... We think it is a slightly higher than 50/50 chance that they are going to be downgraded."

Weighed down by lower oil prices, Russia's rouble weakened 0.2 percent on the day and was poised to lose more than 1 percent in its second week in the red.

The Egyptian pound hovered around the previous day's close of 14.75 to the dollar. This follows a tumble of around 40 percent on Thursday when authorities floated the currency, saying they would make a final push to secure a $12 billion IMF loan within days to overhaul the dollar-starved economy and unlock foreign investment.

Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg

on year

Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 880.93 -4.00 -0.45 +10.93

Czech Rep 891.20 -18.46 -2.03 -6.81

Poland 1759.17 -8.20 -0.46 -5.38

Hungary 29905.32 +33.32 +0.11 +25.02

Romania 6790.77 -17.14 -0.25 -3.05

Greece 576.64 -1.59 -0.27 -8.67

Russia 971.20 -1.89 -0.19 +28.29

South Africa 43243.80 -468.51 -1.07 -5.58

Turkey 74749.06 -1932.31 -2.52 +4.21

China 3125.08 -3.86 -0.12 -11.70

India 27274.15 -156.13 -0.57 +4.43

Currencies Latest Prev Local Local

close currency currency

% change % change

in 2016

Czech Rep 27.00 27.01 +0.06 +0.01

Poland 4.32 4.32 -0.05 -1.37

Hungary 306.71 306.55 -0.05 +2.59

Romania 4.50 4.50 -0.10 +0.42

Serbia 122.80 122.88 +0.07 -1.08

Russia 63.75 63.56 -0.30 +14.43

Kazakhstan 338.67 338.68 +0.00 +0.54

Ukraine 25.57 25.58 +0.06 -6.31

South Africa 13.51 13.45 -0.45 +14.44

Kenya 101.60 101.50 -0.10 +0.59

Israel 3.81 3.81 +0.11 +2.13

Turkey 3.15 3.11 -1.14 -7.26

China 6.76 6.76 +0.09 -3.90

India 66.75 66.66 -0.14 -0.83

Brazil 3.26 3.24 -0.52 +21.52

Mexico 19.24 19.17 -0.34 -10.74

Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index

Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 372 3 .05 7 58.22 1

