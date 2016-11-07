EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks, currencies sail higher on Clinton prospects

LONDON Nov 7 Emerging stocks snapped a four-day losing streak on Monday while currencies led by the Mexican peso sailed higher, thanks to renewed bets on victory for Democrat Hillary Clinton in Tuesday's U.S. presidential election.

MSCI's emerging markets benchmark jumped 1 percent, chalking up its biggest daily rise in 20 days, helped by solid advances in Asia , Turkey, South Africa and emerging Europe .

The gains followed an FBI announcement on Sunday that the agency stood by its earlier recommendation that no criminal charges were warranted against Clinton over using a private email server for government work lifting a cloud over her campaign for U.S. president.

"What the market is now totally focused on is the upcoming election in the U.S.," said Cristian Maggio, head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities.

"The tone was a little more pessimistic last week, but I don't see a euphoric start today either...The market remains cautiously positioned for a Clinton victory."

The dollar posted the biggest gain in weeks and most emerging currencies joined the rally. The Mexican peso roared more than 2 percent higher against the greenback.

Russia's rouble snapped a three-day losing streak to strengthen 1 percent, also helped by higher crude oil futures , while South Africa's rand nearly matched those gains.

Meanwhile in Egypt, the pound weakened nearly 5 percent after last week's float, nearing 17 to the dollar, as the finance minister said Cairo would submit a letter of intent to the International Monteary Fund in its efforts to get a $12 billion deal with the lender started.

"We'd like to see the market settle," said Morten Bugge, CIO at Global Evolution. "I am sure there is going to be some speculation to see the pound move weaker and test the system a bit."

Separately, Saudi Arabia said it would halt all shipments of oil products to Egypt indefinitely, suggesting a deepening rift between the Arab world's richest country and its most populous one.

In central Europe, Hungary's forint weakened 0.2 percent versus the euro, despite Moody's raising the country's credit rating to investment grade late on Friday, citing expectations of gradual improvement in debt metrics and reduced external vulnerability.

Rating agencies Fitch and Standard and Poor's had lifted the country's debt rating back into investment grade earlier this year.

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

(additional reporting by Helen Reid; editing by Mark Heinrich)