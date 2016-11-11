EMERGING MARKETS-Peso at record low as bond storm batters emerging mkts

By Helen Reid LONDON, Nov 11 Emerging markets were hit for a third day running on Friday, with stocks tumbling and Mexico's peso slumping to a record low as Donald Trump's U.S. election win triggered a sharp jump in global borrowing costs. Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries, the driver of world borrowing rates, have spiked over 40 basis points in the past two days as investors scramble to readjust their positions to hedge against the uncertainty caused by Trump's victory. Mexico's peso, which has become a lightning rod for market anxiety due to fears about a ripping up of trade deals, was on course for its worst week since the explosion of the 2008 financial crisis, having plunged over 8 percent. MSCI's main pan-EM stocks index has also been in the firing line and a 2.1 percent drop on Friday took its losses since Wednesday's election result to almost 5.5 percent. "You are seeing an almost indiscriminate selling in emerging markets" said UniCredit EM FX strategist Kiran Kowshik. "Given that there is a lot of uncertainty on (Trump) policy people are just cutting positions. They aren't asking what countries will be at a disadvantage and which could be at an advantage." Asian currencies were again some of the hardest hit following campaign talk by Trump of imposing higher tariffs for those selling into the U.S. Central banks in Malaysia and Indonesia were seen intervening in their foreign exchange markets on Friday, as most Asian currencies took a dive. Malaysia's ringgit hit its weakest in more than 12 years in forwards markets as foreign investors dumped government bonds. The Philippine peso touched a seven-year trough, while Indonesia's rupiah and South Korean won both fell to their weakest in more than four months. Malaysia's central bank governor Muhammad Ibrahim gave markets the hint that it would be intervening to prop up the ringgit. "We don't want to be dictated by factors that have nothing to do with the country's fundamentals," Ibrahim said. Bond markets remained in retreat too. Emerging sovereign dollar bonds average yield premium to Treasuries jumped 20 bps on Thursday to 350 bps on JPMorgan's EMBI Global index, matching the 3 month highs hit on November 4. They hovered at this level on Friday. And as the Mexican peso swooned, its yield spreads stood at 323 basis points, the highest since March, having widened almost 30 bps this week, while in South Africa, which has been a major driver of EM sentiment, yields jumped to 300 bps. The South African rand was down 1.5 percent at its lowest since mid-October and Turkey's lira was facing a near 3.5 percent loss on the week after six falls in the last seven sessions have sent it to a record low this week. RUSSIAN INTEREST Russian markets, which are seen as a potential beneficiary of Trump's victory if relations between Moscow and Washington improve, were calmer with the rouble rebounding from losses in the previous session. Russian spreads have actually snapped back by 12 bps over the past week to 224 bps though they were 7 bps wider on the day. Other commodity-producing emerging economies could also stand to gain from Trump's proposed infrastructure splurge, but fear of the unknown is taking precedence for now. In contrast in China, the yuan hit a six-year low and after the market close official data showed banks had given out fewer new yuan loans than expected last month as policymakers bid to avoid an overheating in key parts of the debt-fueled economy. "The drop in new lending last month was seasonal and does not reflect a shift in broad credit growth, which was stable in October," Julian Evans-Pritchard at Capital Economics said in a note. 