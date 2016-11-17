EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging assets tread water before Mexican c.bank, Fed's Yellen

LONDON Nov 17 Emerging markets mostly trod water on Thursday ahead of testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen and a central bank meeting that could deliver a steep interest rate hike in Mexico.

Emerging market stocks have chalked up heavy losses since Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election, which pushed up the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields in anticipation that higher spending will boost inflation and eventually interest rates.

Stocks recouped some losses over the past two sessions, but stalled again before Yellen's Congress testimony, her first public speech since Trump's surprise win.

"(Yellen) has been quite consistent on her message that the U.S. needs to hike rates gradually," said Per Hammarlund, chief EM Strategist at SEB, adding he still saw upward pressure for Treasury yields, which could dampen the appetite for emerging market assets.

"She may hold out the possibility of future change, depending on the program of the next government - because it is still so uncertain what he will actually get through Congress. It depends how well he spends his political capital."

Markets are pricing in a more than 90 percent chance of the Fed raising interest rates at its December meeting.

The Mexican peso, which has become a lightning rod for market anxiety and has hit record lows against the dollar in recent days, strengthened 0.1 percent before a central bank meeting.

A Reuters poll on Monday showed analysts expected a 50 basis point hike to 5.25 percent, but a weekly debt auction on Tuesday suggested a 75 bps increase by policy makers defending the peso, which has weakened nearly 15 percent since the start of the year.

"Mexico stands out as the country that faces the biggest downside risks from increased U.S. protectionism, stricter immigration policies and the potential imposition of taxes on remittances from Mexicans residing in the U.S.," Credit Suisse wrote in a note to clients, predicting a 50 bps hike.

In Malaysia, the looming spectre of currency controls pushed the ringgit to its weakest level in 10 months after the central bank asked foreign banks to submit written commitments that they would stop trading the currency in the offshore non-deliverable forwards market.

Policymakers in Egypt were also due to meet, but were seen holding rates steady to gauge the impact of a 300 bps rate hike earlier this month. That had accompanied the float of the pound, which saw it weaken to 15.7 per dollar from its peg of 8.8.

Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg

on year

Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 847.26 +0.11 +0.01 +6.69

Czech Rep 889.62 -15.06 -1.66 -6.98

Poland 1758.85 +0.31 +0.02 -5.39

Hungary 29807.37 -165.46 -0.55 +24.61

Romania 6839.66 -3.48 -0.05 -2.35

Greece 597.65 +5.39 +0.91 -5.34

Russia 991.25 +1.57 +0.16 +30.94

South Africa 44028.35 +435.97 +1.00 -3.86

Turkey 75382.66 +623.59 +0.83 +5.10

China 3208.68 +3.62 +0.11 -9.34

India 26240.23 -58.46 -0.22 +0.47

Currencies Latest Prev Local Local

close currency currency

% change % change

in 2016

Czech Rep 27.05 27.01 -0.15 -0.18

Poland 4.43 4.45 +0.37 -3.96

Hungary 309.82 309.76 -0.02 +1.56

Romania 4.52 4.52 +0.03 +0.06

Serbia 123.11 123.05 -0.05 -1.33

Russia 64.59 64.74 +0.24 +12.95

Kazakhstan 341.10 341.62 +0.15 -0.18

Ukraine 25.97 26.17 +0.77 -7.77

South Africa 14.26 14.30 +0.29 +8.44

Kenya 101.75 101.80 +0.05 +0.44

Israel 3.85 3.85 +0.01 +1.01

Turkey 3.31 3.32 +0.18 -12.01

China 6.87 6.88 +0.10 -5.50

India 67.82 67.99 +0.25 -2.39

Brazil 3.44 3.42 -0.73 +14.96

Mexico 20.20 20.20 +0.01 -15.01

Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index

Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 387 0 .14 7 32.73 1

All data taken from Reuters at 10:06 GMT. Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S. close at 2130 GMT.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see tmsnrt.rs/2e7eoml For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see tmsnrt.rs/2dZbdP5

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Additional reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Kevin Liffey)