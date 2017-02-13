EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks, Russian rouble hit 19-mth highs

| LONDON
LONDON Feb 13 The Russian rouble surged to
19-month highs versus the dollar on Monday, supported by oil
prices and leading other emerging assets, while emerging
equities tracked world stocks higher, also hitting the highest
level since July 2015.
Sentiment towards equities and emerging markets was lifted
after U.S. President Donald Trump made no mention of currency
policy or protectionist measures during his weekend meetings
with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
The rouble rose around half a percent to the dollar,
leading other emerging currencies, shrugging off recent jitters
around Russian authorities' decision to buy dollars to replenish
reserves. The purchases started on Feb. 1.
The unit is also benefiting from oil prices holding around
$56 a barrel following OPEC production cuts.
"(Rouble strength) is mostly because of oil, which continues
to be well-supported, but also now many people are coming to
realise that the dollar purchases in the grand scheme of things
won't make a huge difference," Unicredit strategist Kiran
Kowshik said.
"Many people thought there would be 5-10 percent upside on
dollar-rouble due to the purchases, probably many short rouble
positions were built, and those may be getting unwound."
Russian 10-year yields slipped to one-month lows
, with data showing that annual inflation slipped to
5 percent in January, approaching the central bank's 4 percent
target for 2017.
As the dollar retreated against a basket of currencies, most
other emerging assets also strengthened, with the South African
rand and Turkish lira up 0.3-0.5 percent .
Emerging stocks rose half a percent for their
fourth straight session in the black, while Asian shares hit
1-1/2-year highs, led by Taiwan and Singapore.
Kowshik noted Trump had avoided ratcheting up protectionist
comments in recent days and has instead hinted at ambitious tax
cuts.
"Markets are buying into that. They are still focusing on
the reflation theme and pricing out protectionist risks," he
added.
Central European currencies did not budge against the euro
but Polish stocks rose to new 17-month highs and Hungarian
stocks touched a fresh record peak after
companies in both countries posted strong results last week.
Asian currencies however weakened earlier in the day, led by
the Chinese yuan which was fixed at the weakest level in almost
four weeks against the dollar. Offshore-traded yuan
also weakened, briefly falling below its onshore counterpart for
the first time since early January.
The Indian rupee weakened 0.2 percent before the 1200
GMT release of data, which is expected to show retail inflation
at a five-year low in January.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 934.20 +4.04 +0.43 +8.34
Czech Rep 965.99 +1.68 +0.17 +4.82
Poland 2166.89 +12.10 +0.56 +11.24
Hungary 33231.80 +75.71 +0.23 +3.84
Romania 7659.06 -9.49 -0.12 +8.10
Greece 623.06 -0.73 -0.12 -3.20
Russia 1175.51 +11.30 +0.97 +2.01
South Africa 45999.60 +242.79 +0.53 +4.78
Turkey 87857.62 +384.28 +0.44 +12.44
China 3217.22 +20.52 +0.64 +3.66
India 28306.87 -27.38 -0.10 +6.31
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2017
Czech Rep 27.00 27.01 +0.03 +0.02
Poland 4.30 4.29 -0.16 +2.38
Hungary 308.16 308.01 -0.05 +0.21
Romania 4.50 4.50 -0.05 +0.77
Serbia 123.89 123.77 -0.10 -0.44
Russia 58.07 58.26 +0.33 +5.50
Kazakhstan 321.80 322.61 +0.25 +3.68
Ukraine 27.13 27.20 +0.26 -0.48
South Africa 13.33 13.35 +0.12 +2.98
Kenya 103.52 103.40 -0.12 -1.11
Israel 3.75 3.75 -0.05 +2.61
Turkey 3.69 3.69 +0.02 -4.52
China 6.88 6.88 +0.00 +0.96
India 66.95 66.81 -0.20 +1.49
Brazil 3.11 3.11 +0.00 +4.45
Mexico 20.38 20.34 -0.21 +1.65
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 333 -2 .03 7 60.05 1
All data taken from Reuters at 09:21 GMT.
Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S.
close at 2130 GMT.
