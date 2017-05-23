EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging assets weaker with eye on China and Brazil

| LONDON
LONDON May 23 Emerging markets slipped on
Tuesday after weaker Chinese import data hinted at economic
slowdown in the world's second-largest economy and Brazil, in
political turmoil, was threatened with a credit ratings
downgrade.
MSCI's benchmark emerging market stocks index
eased 0.2 percent after two days of gains, and major emerging
currencies such as the Turkish lira and South African rand
weakened against the dollar.
Chinese imports of refined copper, which tend to be a
barometer of industrial demand, were down 41 percent in April
versus a year ago. This continues a run of
lacklustre data from China.
"One thing we are keeping an eye on is what's happening in
China where the recovery seems to have peaked. We expect the
slower data to continue in coming quarters and that could have
repercussions on emerging markets as a whole," said William
Jackson, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.
Chinese bourses were subdued but Hong Kong
stocks rose to 22-month highs in moves attributed to flows from
Chinese mainland investors.
Brazil's real steadied after Monday's fall whilst the
Europe-listed Brazil exchange traded fund DBX MSCI Brazil
rose 2.7 percent.
President Michel Temer has refused to step down despite a
corruption scandal that threatens to tear apart his coalition.
Ratings agency S&P threatened to downgrade Brazil further into
junk territory.
Brazil has a large weighting in all the major emerging bond
and stock benchmarks and sell offs there will hit indexes as a
whole. There is little sign of a spillover so far.
Gerardo Zamorano, a portfolio manager at Brandes Investment
Partners, said the initial reaction to the Temer scandal, which
sent assets tumbling, had been excessive.
"The fact is Brazil is coming out of recession, we will
still see good GDP developments and some year-on-year growth. We
still think interest rates will come down," he said, adding he
had bought some Brazilian shares after the sell off.
The Turkish lira weakened 0.4 percent as a crackdown
on suspected coup-plotters continues, with arrest warrants
issued for dozens at the telecoms and capital markets watchdogs,
according to CNN Turk.
There were some concerns about Croatia where a 2020 dollar
bond from the country's biggest company Agrokor fell 0.5 cents
to 34.5 cents after local suppliers of indebted
food and retail giant Agrokor said they would halt deliveries
unless some debts are repaid..
"The ongoing crisis at Agrokor in Croatia is increasing
risks for (the) sovereign and would be likely to affect
sovereign risk pricing in (the) medium-term," Raiffeisen
analysts said in a note.
The South African rand slipped 0.5 percent, with
General Motors saying it would cut 600 jobs as it pulls out of
the country.
Central banks in Hungary and Nigeria are expected to keep
interest rates on hold later in the day.
