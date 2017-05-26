EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks at two-year high; yuan leads FX gain

(There will be no London-based emerging markets report on
By Sujata Rao
LONDON May 26 Emerging stocks inched to
two-year highs on Friday, taking their cue from a strong Wall
Street close, while China's yuan shrugged off a ratings
downgrade from Moody's for its biggest weekly gain since
early-December.
Emerging assets have taken heart in recent days from
relatively dovish minutes from the last U.S. Federal Reserve
meeting, though disappointment over the scale of oil supply cuts
announced by OPEC kept the MSCI emerging equity index from
adding significantly to gains.
The benchmark has, however, posted a rise every month in
2017, for year-to-date gains of almost 18 percent and
while currencies were flat on the day versus the dollar, most
are up for the third straight week.
Emerging market funds continue to receive new money,
JPMorgan said, though its data showed inflows halved from the
previous week to $1.2 billion for equity funds and $1 billion
coming into emerging debt funds.
With the VIX volatility gauge at two-week lows and just off
recent multi-year troughs, the backdrop remains positive for
emerging markets, said Cristian Maggio, a strategist at TD
Securities.
"As long as volatility remains low, emerging currencies
provide a quite high carry, and many short-term traders don't
care about the fundamentals, they just care about the money they
make for the next day and it remains an environment where they
can make quite a bit of money," Maggio said.
Currency gains were led by the yuan which hit the firmest
level since February with a weekly 0.3 percent gain. This
is partly down to hefty dollar sales by Chinese banks on
Thursday following the Moody's rating cut.
The sudden surge in the yuan shows that the Chinese
authorities might "attempt to give a warning to the RMB bears
who speculate on RMB depreciation following the downgrade on
China", said Ken Cheung, Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in
Hong Kong.
The yuan was also lifted by flows from overseas as the
offshore yuan rose to the strongest level since
February after Hong Kong's overnight yuan borrowing rate
jumped to six-month highs.
The South African rand slipped off one-month highs hit after
the central bank kept interest rates on hold while
local bond yields rose. Leaders of the ruling African National
Party (ANC) are to meet over the weekend and rumours swirled of
President Jacob Zuma's removal.
This has been denied by the party and Maggio called it
wishful thinking.
"The odds that Zuma will be ending his term prematurely are
increasing, but I don't think it means this will happen over the
weekend. So we may see a correction in the rand next week," he
added.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 1014.71 +0.16 +0.02 +17.68
Czech Rep 1013.40 +3.43 +0.34 +9.96
Poland 2335.93 -22.48 -0.95 +19.92
Hungary 34407.73 +58.62 +0.17 +7.51
Romania 8616.64 +26.46 +0.31 +21.62
Greece 773.73 +1.91 +0.25 +20.21
Russia 1073.54 -9.98 -0.92 -6.84
South Africa 47561.65 -10.51 -0.02 +8.34
Turkey 97786.64 +73.70 +0.08 +25.15
China 3110.16 +2.33 +0.08 +0.21
India 30984.79 +234.76 +0.76 +16.37
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2017
Czech Rep 26.43 26.44 +0.01 +2.17
Poland 4.18 4.17 -0.08 +5.42
Hungary 307.04 307.03 -0.00 +0.58
Romania 4.55 4.55 -0.05 -0.38
Serbia 122.55 122.62 +0.06 +0.65
Russia 56.79 56.87 +0.16 +7.89
Kazakhstan 311.48 310.71 -0.25 +7.12
Ukraine 26.34 26.27 -0.25 +2.53
South Africa 12.95 12.92 -0.20 +6.05
Kenya 103.20 103.20 +0.00 -0.80
Israel 3.57 3.57 -0.01 +7.92
Turkey 3.58 3.57 -0.27 -1.36
China 6.86 6.87 +0.08 +1.18
India 64.48 64.55 +0.11 +5.38
Brazil 3.27 3.27 -0.05 -0.65
Mexico 18.48 18.50 +0.13 +12.09
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 321 1 .01 7 85.93 1
