Fund firms roll out global emerging markets funds

* Managers pitch growth opportunity without the volatility

* JPMorgan, Capital Research plan new funds next year

* Experts worry about "hot money"

By Jessica Toonkel

Dec 19 Mutual fund firms are pitching a new flavor of "go anywhere funds," this time in emerging markets.

Managers claim that go anywhere emerging market funds allow investors, hungry for returns, to tap into one of the few growth areas expected in 2012 with enough flexibility to avoid losses.

Unlike traditional emerging markets funds, where managers are beholden to a fixed allocation to debt and equity depending on the type of fund, go anywhere funds do not have any constraints in how much they invest in equities, bonds or currencies at any given time.

Managers say they can eke out returns by jumping from region to region and investing more in debt and local currencies.

Some experts are troubled by the go anywhere fund concept, which became popular after the financial crisis, because it is hard to gauge performance and their ever-changing investments makes it hard to know how much to allocate to them.

"Emerging markets investors want to know if they are investing in equity or fixed income," said Jeff Tjornehoj, director of research at Lipper.

HANDCUFF-FREE STRATEGY

The idea behind go anywhere funds is simple: By taking the handcuffs off portfolio managers they can cherry pick investments and move in and out of them quickly in an effort to get better returns in an otherwise volatile market.

Investors pay a bit more for this flexibility. The average expense ratio of a global go anywhere fund is 1.57 percent, compared to 1.35 percent for a balanced fund, which typically has a fixed allocation of 60 percent equities and 40 percent fixed income.

Global go anywhere funds across categories have outperformed the S&P 500 Daily Reinvested Index for seven of the past 10 years, according to Lipper. So far this year, they are down 6.48 percent.

"In down years they were able to mitigate losses better than S&P 500 funds," said Tom Roseen, head of research services at Lipper. "That's why investors have been flocking to them."

This year alone, 29 broad-based unconstrained funds have started, up from 13 last year and eight the year before, according to Lipper. Investors have poured $25.8 billion into these funds, up from $20.6 billion last year.

"They are good when you are trying to find value, but don't believe one particular sector will do particularly well," said Frank Fantozzi, chief executive of Planned Financial Services, a Cleveland-based wealth manager, which invests in unrestrained funds.

Meanwhile, people have invested $18 billion into traditional U.S equity emerging markets funds year-to-date, even though the class has underperformed, according to Lipper. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index is down 21.3 percent, compared to the MSCI World Index , which is down 10.6 percent.

"People have been throwing money at emerging markets equity this year without any regard to performance," Tjornehoj said.

DO IT BETTER

Unconstrained emerging markets fund managers say they can do it better.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management and Capital Research and Management plan to launch these funds next year.

AllianceBernstein and Pacific Investment Management Co rolled out such offerings in the past few months. Four of the five "go anywhere" emerging markets funds identified by Lipper went live this year.

But given the growth rate expected in emerging market economies and the continued slow growth and market swings in the U.S. and the ongoing European debt crisis, emerging markets "appear to be a safer place for investors to go," than developed markets, said Morgan Harting, the portfolio manager of AllianceBernstein's Emerging Markets Multi-Asset Fund , which went live in August.

Of course, there are real concerns within specific emerging markets: Slowing economic growth in China and Brazil, similar issues coupled with political woes in India and political strife in Russia, among other worries.

That is where fund companies say go anywhere emerging market funds have an advantage because they are designed to be closely-managed to wring out the asset classes and regions that will benefit immediately from growth, Harting said.

CAUTION SIGNS

Tjornehoj and other experts worry that the influx of unconstrained emerging markets funds will attract a short-term flood of cash that will leave once markets calm down.

"As soon as you see a few good years in equities, people will turn back and want to over-allocate to equities," he said.

What's more, because each of these emerging market funds has its own benchmark, it is difficult to judge their performance. It gets even murkier because some firms are constructing the benchmarks themselves, said Bill Rocco, an analyst at Morningstar Inc.

For example, the Capital Research Emerging Markets Total Opportunity Fund uses a blend of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, the JPMorgan's JPM-EM Diversified Local Currency Index and the JPMorgan EMBI Global Dollar Sovereign Index as its benchmark.

Fund managers insist that the need for "go anywhere" emerging markets funds is not just a fad.

In 2005, institutional clients told Capital Research that they believed emerging markets' economies would grow, but were worried about the volatility, said Shaw Wagener, portfolio manager.

That led the firm to start an unconstrained emerging markets portfolio for institutional clients in 2007. In 2012, Capital Research will launch a mutual fund version for institutional and private clients with $25,000 to invest.

J.P Morgan Asset Management is making its JPMorgan Total Emerging Markets Fund available to investors early next year.

"Go anywhere strategies have been successful because people want to know that there is a captain navigating the ship in very rough seas," said George Gatch, chief executive of investment management Americas for J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

But even fund executives like Gatch worry.

"I am concerned that these kinds of strategies in the wrong hands can have an unfortunate outcome for people," he said.

Fantozzi prefers to see teams managing these funds.

"We just don't think one person can really be an expert on debt, equity and what's going on in South America as well as the Pacific Rim," he said.

(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; editing by Jennifer Merritt and Walden Siew)