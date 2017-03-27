Emerging market non-resident inflows hit highest since 2013 -IIF

NEW YORK, March 27 A measure of daily portfolio flows to emerging market assets rose to its highest level in nearly four years, the Institute of International Finance said Monday.

In the seven days ending March 22 emerging markets tracked by IIF saw nearly $6.5 billion of inflows, the highest level since the U.S. Federal Reserve delayed tapering its quantitative easing program in September 2013.

"This is remarkable considering that this time it has come after a Fed rate hike," IIF said in a statement, noting that $4.5 billion of flows had gone to debt markets.

The main motivation for investors has been the softer expectations of future rate hikes in the aftermath of the dovish tone struck by Janet Yellen at the press conference, the group said. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin)