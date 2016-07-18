版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 05:56 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies, stocks recover as Turkey coup thwarted

(Updates prices)
    SAO PAULO, July 18 Most Latin American stocks
and currencies rose on Monday as traders unwound safety bets
after a military coup attempt in Turkey proved unsuccessful.
    The Mexican currency  closed up 1.12 percent
despite a slide in crude prices  driven by global
oversupplies.
    Brazil's real was nearly flat after rising for four
straight trading days, but first-month futures contracts 
strengthened by about 0.9 percent. 
    Brazil's Bovespa stock index rose 1.63 percent to
its highest close since May 2015, helped by a rise in the shares
of state-run oil company Petrobras.  
    Late on Friday, investors sold emerging market assets as the
attempted military coup in Turkey unfolded, with the Mexican
peso closing down 1.29 percent. 
    Spot markets in Brazil had already closed when the news of
the attempted coup broke, but futures contracts on the real
currency lost more than 1 percent to 3.30 on the dollar.
    Risk appetite recovered after President Tayyip Erdogan
thwarted the attempted coup, arresting 6,000 members of the
armed forces and judiciary as of Sunday. 
    "After a busy and somewhat fraught end to the trading week,
markets are relatively calm as the situation in Turkey
stabilizes," Scotiabank analysts wrote in a client note. 
    Shares in Embraer SA fell 1.2 percent after
Brazilian news reports said an executive at the planemaker
signed a whistleblowing agreement related to accusations of
bribery in the Dominican Republic.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2051 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes               Latest          Daily   YTD pct
                                               pct    change
                                            change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets            870.13      0.26      9.57
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                     2,384.57       1.3     30.32
 Brazil Bovespa                56,484.22      1.63     30.30
 Mexico IPC                    46,961.25      0.53      9.27
 Chile IPSA                     4,112.28      0.33     11.74
 Chile IGPA                    20,284.19      0.28     11.75
 Argentina MerVal              15,999.10      2.27     37.04
 Colombia IGBC                  9,948.71      0.03     16.40
 Venezuela IBC                 12,413.34      2.33    -14.91
                                                            
 Currencies                       Latest     Daily   YTD pct
                                               pct    change
                                            change  
 Brazil real                      3.2497      0.11     21.46
 Mexico peso                     18.3875      1.12     -6.30
 Chile peso                        648.5      0.57      9.44
 Colombia peso                   2,920.6     -0.05      8.51
 Peru sol                          3.283     -0.15      3.99
 Argentina peso (interbank)      15.1400     -1.19    -14.25
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)         15.34     -0.52     -6.98
                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Paula Arend Laier,
additional reporting by Luciano Costa; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman and Paul Simao)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐