版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 29日 星期五 06:24 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall on oil prices, company results

(Rewrites to add afternoon prices)
    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, July 28 Most Latin American stock
markets fell slightly on Thursday after a dip in oil prices and
after the U.S. Federal Reserve left the door open to raising
rates this year.
    Oil prices fell nearly 2 percent, hitting April lows while
U.S. crude headed for its biggest monthly loss in a year.
 
    The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on
Wednesday but policy makers appeared less worried about near
term risks to the economy. 
    The Mexican peso  slipped 0.36 percent while
the IPC stock index was flat ahead of results from Carlos Slim's
America Movil.    
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index dropped 0.33
percent, pressured by corporate results from GPA SA and Banco
Bradesco SA.
    Retailer GPA SA posted a second-quarter loss five
times bigger than expected, hammering its shares to their
biggest daily loss in more than a decade. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes at 2035 GMT:    
    
 Stock indexes                    Latest       Daily  YTD pct
                                                 pct   change
                                              change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets               875.52     0.17    10.25
 MSCI LatAm                        2,353.73    -0.09    28.63
 Brazil Bovespa                   56,667.12    -0.33    30.72
 Mexico IPC                       46,833.87     0.05     8.97
 Chile IPSA                        4,139.38    -0.18    12.48
 Chile IGPA                       20,459.35    -0.12    12.71
 Argentina MerVal                 15,455.14    -1.55    32.38
 Colombia IGBC                     9,721.09     -0.5    13.73
 Venezuela IBC                    12,390.76     0.56   -15.06
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Paula
Arend Laier and Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and Grant McCool)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐