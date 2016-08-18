EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies mostly firm after Fed minutes

SAO PAULO, Aug 18 Most Latin American currencies
strengthened on Thursday as higher oil prices and division in
the Federal Reserve over whether to raise interest rates soon
offset bullish comments by a U.S. policymaker.
The minutes of the U.S. central bank's last policy meeting
released on Wednesday showed that policymakers agree that more
economic data is needed before tightening monetary policy.
Many traders had expected a more direct sign that the Fed
intended to increase rates later this year, which could lure
capital away from higher-yielding - but riskier - emerging
markets.
New York Fed President William Dudley has repeatedly pointed
to strength in the U.S. labor market, going so far as to mention
a possible September hike.
A rise in prices of oil also supported demand for assets
from crude exporters, with the Colombian peso
strengthening over 1 percent.
The Brazilian real, however, weakened 0.6 percent,
weighed down by the central bank's intervention policy.
Comments by interim President Michel Temer demonstrating
concern over the real's recent strength fostered speculation
that the government could aim to shield exports from currency
appreciation.
The country's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.4
percent on profit-taking after it touched a near two-year high
the day before.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1615 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 915.48 0.64 14.55
MSCI LatAm 2,486.56 -0.3 36.31
Brazil Bovespa 59,117.08 -0.35 36.37
Mexico IPC 48,105.56 -0.32 11.93
Chile IPSA 4,127.85 -0.11 12.16
Chile IGPA 20,416.12 -0.11 12.48
Argentina MerVal 15,504.02 0.66 32.79
Colombia IGBC 9,921.55 -0.05 16.08
Venezuela IBC 12,185.14 0.6 -16.47
Currencies Daily YTD pct
pct change
Latest change
Brazil real 3.2286 -0.56 22.25
Mexico peso 18.0710 0.33 -4.65
Chile peso 656 0.27 8.19
Colombia peso 2,876.97 1.13 10.16
Peru sol 3.305 0.15 3.30
Argentina peso (interbank) 14.8900 -0.60 -12.81
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.4 0.19 -7.34
(Por Bruno Federowski, editing by G Crosse)