EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies seesaw ahead of Yellen speech

SAO PAULO, Aug 25 Latin American stocks and
currencies seesawed on Thursday as traders avoided big bets
ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech on
Friday.
Investors have been eagerly awaiting Yellen's remarks at the
global central bankers meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, since
late last week.
Comments by various Fed policymakers have raised
expectations that the U.S. central bank could be eyeing an
interest rate increase as soon as September, reducing the allure
of high-yielding emerging market assets.
Also fostering caution in Brazilian markets was suspended
President Dilma Rousseff's trial at the Senate, which was widely
expected to permanently confirm her impeachment.
A final vote is likely to confirm her vice president Michel
Temer as Brazil's new leader late on Tuesday or in the early
hours on Wednesday. Rousseff is charged with meddling with
fiscal accounts but denies any wrongdoings.
"From a market standpoint, the impeachment of President
Dilma should be close to fully priced," Goldman Sachs economist
Alberto Ramos wrote in a report.
"Hence, post-impeachment, the market will likely focus on
the willingness and capacity of the Temer administration to
accelerate and deepen the fiscal adjustment, and the capacity to
engage the allied base in Congress towards that goal."
Brazil's real currency slipped 0.4 percent while the
benchmark Bovespa stock index advanced 0.5 percent,
supported by financial shares.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1515 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 898.47 0.19 12.92
MSCI LatAm 2431.51 0.45 32.28
Brazil Bovespa 58012.70 0.51 33.82
Mexico IPC 47722.39 -0.04 11.04
Chile IPSA 4153.14 -0.16 12.85
Chile IGPA 20560.60 -0.11 13.27
Argentina MerVal 15885.90 0.44 36.07
Colombia IGBC 10089.41 0.22 18.04
Venezuela IBC 11915.82 0.01 -18.32
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.2355 -0.41 21.99
Mexico peso 18.4380 0.06 -6.55
Chile peso 665 0.75 6.72
Colombia peso 2917.59 0.86 8.63
Peru sol 3.352 0.00 1.85
Argentina peso (interbank) 14.8825 -0.15 -12.77
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.46 0.32 -7.70
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)