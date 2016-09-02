EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies mostly rise after U.S. jobs data

SAO PAULO, Sept 2 Most Latin American stocks and
currencies firmed on Friday after surprisingly mixed U.S. jobs
data muddled the outlook for a rate hike this year.
U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 151,000 jobs last month after
two straight months of more robust gains, while wage gains
moderated. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected an increase
of 180,000.
Many traders had been making bets on a U.S. rate increase as
soon as September following recent hawkish comments by Federal
Reserve policymakers.
But bets on a September increase dropped after Friday's jobs
report, while the odds of a December increase eased to slightly
better than even, according to U.S. future markets.
"Markets were on a positive roll in terms of U.S. economic
figures and were caught off guard by the payroll numbers. The
future U.S. rate trajectory remains very murky," said Intercam
brokerage trader Glauber Romano.
Chile's and Colombia's pesos strengthened over 1 percent,
also supported by rising prices of copper and crude oil,
respectively.
But the Brazilian real had a somewhat volatile session as
many traders worried that President Michel Temer could face
difficulties gathering support for austerity measures in
Congress.
Brazilian shares, however, jumped almost 2 percent as
blue-chip stocks such as state-controlled oil company Petróleo
Brasileiro SA and lenders Itaú Unibanco SA
and Bradesco SA.
Shares of Embraer were among the biggest gainers after the
planemaker booked five orders from China's Colorful Guizhou
Airlines.
But utility CESP Companhia Energética de São Paulo
dipped 0.1 percent on news that it will be excluded
from a preliminary review of the country's benchmark Bovespa
stock index.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1610 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD
pct pct
change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 899.85 0.98 12.21
MSCI LatAm 2,446.88 1.88 31.26
Brazil Bovespa 59,348.48 1.91 36.91
Mexico IPC 47,872.55 0.65 11.39
Chile IPSA 4,135.94 0.37 12.38
Chile IGPA 20,523.94 0.37 13.07
Argentina MerVal 15,885.39 0.91 36.06
Colombia IGBC 10,225.99 0.71 19.64
Venezuela IBC 11,817.31 -1.21 -18.99
Currencies Latest Daily YTD
pct pct
change change
Brazil real 3.2508 -0.08 21.42
Mexico peso 18.6515 0.51 -7.62
Chile peso 672.2 1.23 5.58
Colombia peso 2,954.6 1.12 7.27
Peru sol 3.389 0.15 0.74
Argentina peso (interbank) 14.9050 0.03 -12.90
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.25 0.20 -6.43
