EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies mostly rise after U.S. jobs data

SAO PAULO, Sept 2 Most Latin American stocks and currencies firmed on Friday after surprisingly mixed U.S. jobs data muddled the outlook for a rate hike this year. U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 151,000 jobs last month after two straight months of more robust gains, while wage gains moderated. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected an increase of 180,000. Many traders had been making bets on a U.S. rate increase as soon as September following recent hawkish comments by Federal Reserve policymakers. But bets on a September increase dropped after Friday's jobs report, while the odds of a December increase eased to slightly better than even, according to U.S. future markets. "Markets were on a positive roll in terms of U.S. economic figures and were caught off guard by the payroll numbers. The future U.S. rate trajectory remains very murky," said Intercam brokerage trader Glauber Romano. Chile's and Colombia's pesos strengthened over 1 percent, also supported by rising prices of copper and crude oil, respectively. But the Brazilian real had a somewhat volatile session as many traders worried that President Michel Temer could face difficulties gathering support for austerity measures in Congress. Brazilian shares, however, jumped almost 2 percent as blue-chip stocks such as state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA and lenders Itaú Unibanco SA and Bradesco SA. Shares of Embraer were among the biggest gainers after the planemaker booked five orders from China's Colorful Guizhou Airlines. But utility CESP Companhia Energética de São Paulo dipped 0.1 percent on news that it will be excluded from a preliminary review of the country's benchmark Bovespa stock index. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1610 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 899.85 0.98 12.21 MSCI LatAm 2,446.88 1.88 31.26 Brazil Bovespa 59,348.48 1.91 36.91 Mexico IPC 47,872.55 0.65 11.39 Chile IPSA 4,135.94 0.37 12.38 Chile IGPA 20,523.94 0.37 13.07 Argentina MerVal 15,885.39 0.91 36.06 Colombia IGBC 10,225.99 0.71 19.64 Venezuela IBC 11,817.31 -1.21 -18.99 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.2508 -0.08 21.42 Mexico peso 18.6515 0.51 -7.62 Chile peso 672.2 1.23 5.58 Colombia peso 2,954.6 1.12 7.27 Peru sol 3.389 0.15 0.74 Argentina peso (interbank) 14.9050 0.03 -12.90 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.25 0.20 -6.43 (Editing by G Crosse)