版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 13日 星期二 23:04 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies slump as oil tumbles

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Sept 13 Latin American stocks and
currencies fell on Tuesday, weighed down by a slump in crude
prices and concerns over a possible U.S. rate increase this
year.
    Although comments by Federal Reserve policymaker Lael
Brainard on Monday initially offered some relief for nervous
markets, sentiment turned sour as prices of oil tumbled.
    The move came as a series of predictions of weak demand
growth fostered bets that global crude oversupply could persist
for much longer than previously expected.
    Currencies from oil-producing economies, such as the
Colombian and Mexican pesos, slumped. Mexico's
currency hovered near three-month lows.
    Volatility has spiked in emerging markets as traders seek to
decipher the Fed's strategy for dealing with mixed economic
figures and financial market weakness abroad.
    Stock markets also slumped, with blue-chips leading losses
in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index.
    Shares of lenders Bradesco SA and Itaú Unibanco
SA, as well as state-controlled oil company Petróleo
Brasileiro SA, ranked among the biggest losers.
    Steel makers also fell sharply after the U.S. International
Trade Commission decided to raise anti-dumping and anti-subsidy
duties on hot-rolled steel imports from Brazil. 
 

    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1455 GMT:
 Stock indexes                               daily %   YTD %
                                              change  change
                                   Latest             
 MSCI Emerging Markets               885.78    -0.41      12
 MSCI LatAm                         2335.29    -1.78   29.94
 Brazil Bovespa                    57354.72     -2.1   32.31
 Mexico IPC                        46269.44    -0.97    7.66
 Chile IPSA                         4054.91    -0.32   10.18
 Chile IGPA                        20172.79    -0.29   11.14
 Argentina MerVal                  15739.52    -1.98   34.81
 Colombia IGBC                     10141.27    -0.96   18.65
 Venezuela IBC                     12030.39        0  -17.53
                                                            
 Currencies                                  daily %   YTD %
                                              change  change
                                                      
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.2943    -1.42   19.81
 Mexico peso                        19.1360    -1.70   -9.96
 Chile peso                           672.4    -0.39    5.55
 Colombia peso                         2975    -1.36    6.53
 Peru sol                             3.412    -0.44    0.06
 Argentina peso (interbank)         14.8750     0.50  -12.72
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            15.35     0.39   -7.04
                                                      
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐