EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico markets slip on Fed comments, oil output spike

MEXICO CITY, Oct 12 Mexico's currency and stocks fell on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it could hike rates "relatively soon" if the U.S. economy continues to strengthen. Markets in Latin America's second largest economy were also hit by a slide in oil prices after OPEC reported that oil production rose in September to the highest in at least eight years. Mexico still relies on oil production from state oil giant Pemex for about a fifth of its budget. Brazilian markets were closed for a holiday. Mexico's peso slid 0.07 percent to 18.9135 per dollar. It has rebounded after touching a record low in September, on fading expectations that Republican nominee Donald Trump could become the next U.S. president. Mexico's IPC stock index slipped 0.21 percent to 47,915.12 points. Media giant Televisa led losses, falling 1.21 percent to 97.54 pesos per share, while mining conglomerate Grupo Mexico slid 0.67 percent to 47.39 pesos. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2226 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 902.74 -0.31 13.68 MSCI LatAm 2,482.89 0.4 35.69 Mexico IPC 47,915.12 -0.21 11.49 Chile IPSA 4,112.20 0.21 11.74 Chile IGPA 20,599.96 0.18 13.49 Argentina MerVal 17,207.90 0.28 47.39 Colombia IGBC 10,008.55 -0.23 17.10 Venezuela IBC 13,488.93 0.09 -7.54 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Mexico peso 18.9135 -0.07 -8.90 Chile peso 666.8 0.00 6.43 Colombia peso 2,903 0.02 9.17 Peru sol 3.4 0.06 0.41 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.0700 0.70 -13.85 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.48 0.71 -7.82 (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez, writing by Alexandra Alper)