EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico markets slip on Fed comments, oil output spike

MEXICO CITY, Oct 12 Mexico's currency and stocks
fell on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it
could hike rates "relatively soon" if the U.S. economy continues
to strengthen.
Markets in Latin America's second largest economy were also
hit by a slide in oil prices after OPEC reported that oil
production rose in September to the highest in at least eight
years.
Mexico still relies on oil production from state oil giant
Pemex for about a fifth of its budget.
Brazilian markets were closed for a holiday.
Mexico's peso slid 0.07 percent to 18.9135
per dollar. It has rebounded after touching a record low in
September, on fading expectations that Republican nominee Donald
Trump could become the next U.S. president.
Mexico's IPC stock index slipped 0.21 percent to
47,915.12 points. Media giant Televisa led losses,
falling 1.21 percent to 97.54 pesos per share, while mining
conglomerate Grupo Mexico slid 0.67 percent to
47.39 pesos.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2226 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 902.74 -0.31 13.68
MSCI LatAm 2,482.89 0.4 35.69
Mexico IPC 47,915.12 -0.21 11.49
Chile IPSA 4,112.20 0.21 11.74
Chile IGPA 20,599.96 0.18 13.49
Argentina MerVal 17,207.90 0.28 47.39
Colombia IGBC 10,008.55 -0.23 17.10
Venezuela IBC 13,488.93 0.09 -7.54
Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
Mexico peso 18.9135 -0.07 -8.90
Chile peso 666.8 0.00 6.43
Colombia peso 2,903 0.02 9.17
Peru sol 3.4 0.06 0.41
Argentina peso (interbank) 15.0700 0.70 -13.85
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.48 0.71 -7.82
(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez, writing by Alexandra
Alper)