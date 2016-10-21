版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real weakens on profit-taking after recent rally

SAO PAULO, Oct 21 The Brazilian real weakened on
Friday as traders booked profits from the currency's recent
gains, while most Latin American currencies and stocks were
nearly flat.
    The real had touched the strongest since August on Thursday
after the central bank defied expectations of a sharp rate cut.
    Traders also cited inflows related to a bill granting
amnesty to Brazilians who pay fines on undeclared assets held
abroad. The government expects to collect up to 50 billion reais
 ($15.8 billion) from the program. 
    The country's stock exchange however, was nearly flat, in
line with other Latin American markets.
    Shares of miner Vale SA provided the biggest
boost to the country's benchmark stock index, extending
gains from the previous day to the highest in a year.
    But gains were limited by falling shares of rental car
chain, Localiza Rent a Car SA, as bigger-than-expected
third-quarter capital spending offset strong operational profit.
 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1540 GMT:
 Stock indexes                                 daily   YTD %
                                                   %  change
                                   Latest     change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets                909.81   -0.39   15.01
 MSCI LatAm                          2596.53    0.26   41.54
 Brazil Bovespa                     63999.55    0.25   47.63
 Mexico IPC                         48302.99    0.06   12.39
 Chile IPSA                          4249.59    0.34   15.47
 Chile IGPA                         21226.13    0.32   16.94
 Argentina MerVal                   18185.02     0.2   55.76
 Colombia IGBC                      10071.71   -0.05   17.83
 Venezuela IBC                      13850.40    0.21   -5.06
                                                            
 Currencies                                    daily   YTD %
                                                   %  change
                                      Latest  change  
 Brazil real                          3.1600   -0.71   24.91
 Mexico peso                         18.6355   -0.10   -7.54
 Chile peso                            666.5    0.05    6.48
 Colombia peso                       2947.75   -0.73    7.52
 Peru sol                              3.367    0.24    1.40
 Argentina peso (interbank)          15.1450    0.10  -14.28
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)             15.51    0.45   -7.99
                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

