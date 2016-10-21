版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real weakens on profit-taking after recent rally

(Updates prices)
    SAO PAULO, Oct 21 The Brazilian real weakened on
Friday as traders booked profits from the currency's recent
gains.
    The real weakened 0.69 percent to close at 3.1606 per
dollar, after touching the strongest since August on Thursday
after the central bank defied expectations of a sharp rate cut.
    Traders also cited inflows related to a bill granting
amnesty to Brazilians who pay fines on undeclared assets held
abroad. The government expects to collect up to 50 billion reais
 ($15.8 billion) from the program. 
    The country's stock exchange rose 0.42 percent to 64.108,
helped by shares of miner Vale, which climbed 4.02 percent, and
state oil giant Petrobras, which rose 1.18 percent.
    But gains were limited by a 4.23 percent slide in shares of
rental car chain Localiza Rent a Car SA, after the
company announced bigger-than-expected third-quarter capital
spending that offset strong operational profit. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2134 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                             daily %     YTD %
                               Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets            911.24     -0.23     14.75
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                      2599.68      0.38     42.07
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa                 64108.08      0.42     47.88
                                                    
 Mexico IPC                     48418.40       0.3     12.66
                                                    
 Chile IPSA                      4258.90      0.56     15.72
                                                    
 Chile IGPA                     21267.66      0.51     17.17
                                                    
 Argentina MerVal               18257.28       0.6     56.38
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC                  10095.51      0.19     18.11
                                                    
 Venezuela IBC                  13878.83      0.41     -4.86
                                                    
                                                            
 Currencies                                daily %     YTD %
                                            change    change
                                  Latest            
 Brazil real                      3.1606     -0.69    -19.92
                                                    
 Mexico peso                      18.590      0.14     -7.89
                                                    
 Chile peso                        666.2      0.09      6.53
                                                    
 Colombia peso                   2933.90     -0.26     -7.43
 Peru sol                          3.358      0.41      1.64
                                                    
 Argentina peso (interbank)      15.1325      0.18    -14.21
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)         15.51      0.45     -7.99
                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
Dan Grebler)

