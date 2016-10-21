EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real weakens on profit-taking after recent rally

(Updates prices) SAO PAULO, Oct 21 The Brazilian real weakened on Friday as traders booked profits from the currency's recent gains. The real weakened 0.69 percent to close at 3.1606 per dollar, after touching the strongest since August on Thursday after the central bank defied expectations of a sharp rate cut. Traders also cited inflows related to a bill granting amnesty to Brazilians who pay fines on undeclared assets held abroad. The government expects to collect up to 50 billion reais ($15.8 billion) from the program. The country's stock exchange rose 0.42 percent to 64.108, helped by shares of miner Vale, which climbed 4.02 percent, and state oil giant Petrobras, which rose 1.18 percent. But gains were limited by a 4.23 percent slide in shares of rental car chain Localiza Rent a Car SA, after the company announced bigger-than-expected third-quarter capital spending that offset strong operational profit. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2134 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 911.24 -0.23 14.75 MSCI LatAm 2599.68 0.38 42.07 Brazil Bovespa 64108.08 0.42 47.88 Mexico IPC 48418.40 0.3 12.66 Chile IPSA 4258.90 0.56 15.72 Chile IGPA 21267.66 0.51 17.17 Argentina MerVal 18257.28 0.6 56.38 Colombia IGBC 10095.51 0.19 18.11 Venezuela IBC 13878.83 0.41 -4.86 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1606 -0.69 -19.92 Mexico peso 18.590 0.14 -7.89 Chile peso 666.2 0.09 6.53 Colombia peso 2933.90 -0.26 -7.43 Peru sol 3.358 0.41 1.64 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.1325 0.18 -14.21 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.51 0.45 -7.99 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Dan Grebler)