EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican, Brazilian stock markets slide on oil, Fed

(Updates with closing prices)
    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Oct 25 Mexican and Brazilian stocks
slipped on Tuesday, dragged down by U.S. crude prices falling
below $50 a barrel and increased bets that the Federal Reserve
could raise interest rates later this year.
    A day prior, one of the Federal Reserve's most vocal policy
doves said the U.S. central bank would raise its policy rate
three times by the end of next year, if inflation expectations
and the labor market continue to improve. 
    "My growth forecast is such that I can imagine that
appropriate policy would have three rate increases" by the end
of 2017, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans told reporters
after a speech. "I suppose I've probably got ... three (rate
hikes) priced in between now and the end of next year."
    Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index, which groups the
most liquid shares, fell 0.7 percent to 48,093.53 points on
Tuesday, while Brazil's Bovespa stock index fell 0.3
percent, weighed down by shares of oil company Petroleo
Brasileiro SA which lost 1.1 percent. 
    Still, most Latin American currencies strengthened,
supported by higher commodity prices amid hopes of new Chinese
economic stimulus.
    Brazil's real gained slightly to close at 3.10 per
dollar on Tuesday, while Mexico's peso advanced to close at
18.51 per greenback amid rising expectations Democratic
candidate Hillary Clinton would win the United States'
presidential election.
    The Chilean peso rose nearly 1 percent to its
strongest in over two months as prices of copper jumped.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes at 2105 GMT:
 Stock indexes                     daily %      YTD %
                    Latest          change     change
 MSCI Emerging           918.25      -0.02      15.63
 Markets                                    
                                            
 MSCI LatAm             2619.43      -0.03      43.15
                                            
                                            
 Brazil Bovespa        63866.20       -0.3      47.33
                                            
 Mexico IPC            48093.53       -0.7      11.90
                                            
 Chile IPSA             4313.02       0.87      17.19
                                            
 Chile IGPA            21514.07       0.78      18.53
                                            
 Argentina MerVal      18409.07        0.1      57.68
                                            
 Colombia IGBC         10039.55      -0.27      17.46
                                            
 Venezuela IBC         13945.24        0.4      -4.41
                                            
 Currencies at local close
 Currencies                         daily %     YTD %
                                     change    change
                         Latest              
 Brazil real             3.1065        0.46     27.06
                                             
 Mexico peso            18.5155        0.23     -6.94
                                             
 Chile peso              650.80         0.8      9.05
                                             
 Colombia peso          2936.50        0.05      7.93
                                             
 Peru sol                 3.353        0.42      1.88
                                             
 Argentina peso         15.2375        0.59    -14.80
 (interbank)                                 
                                             
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Natalie
Schachar; Editing by Dave Graham and Lisa Shumaker)

