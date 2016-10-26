EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican, Brazilian stock markets slide on oil, Fed

(Updates with closing prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Oct 25 Mexican and Brazilian stocks slipped on Tuesday, dragged down by U.S. crude prices falling below $50 a barrel and increased bets that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates later this year. A day prior, one of the Federal Reserve's most vocal policy doves said the U.S. central bank would raise its policy rate three times by the end of next year, if inflation expectations and the labor market continue to improve. "My growth forecast is such that I can imagine that appropriate policy would have three rate increases" by the end of 2017, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans told reporters after a speech. "I suppose I've probably got ... three (rate hikes) priced in between now and the end of next year." Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index, which groups the most liquid shares, fell 0.7 percent to 48,093.53 points on Tuesday, while Brazil's Bovespa stock index fell 0.3 percent, weighed down by shares of oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA which lost 1.1 percent. Still, most Latin American currencies strengthened, supported by higher commodity prices amid hopes of new Chinese economic stimulus. Brazil's real gained slightly to close at 3.10 per dollar on Tuesday, while Mexico's peso advanced to close at 18.51 per greenback amid rising expectations Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton would win the United States' presidential election. The Chilean peso rose nearly 1 percent to its strongest in over two months as prices of copper jumped. Key Latin American stock indexes at 2105 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging 918.25 -0.02 15.63 Markets MSCI LatAm 2619.43 -0.03 43.15 Brazil Bovespa 63866.20 -0.3 47.33 Mexico IPC 48093.53 -0.7 11.90 Chile IPSA 4313.02 0.87 17.19 Chile IGPA 21514.07 0.78 18.53 Argentina MerVal 18409.07 0.1 57.68 Colombia IGBC 10039.55 -0.27 17.46 Venezuela IBC 13945.24 0.4 -4.41 Currencies at local close Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1065 0.46 27.06 Mexico peso 18.5155 0.23 -6.94 Chile peso 650.80 0.8 9.05 Colombia peso 2936.50 0.05 7.93 Peru sol 3.353 0.42 1.88 Argentina peso 15.2375 0.59 -14.80 (interbank) (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Natalie Schachar; Editing by Dave Graham and Lisa Shumaker)