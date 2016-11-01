版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks continue winning streak after earnings; real gains

(Updates prices)
    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Oct 31 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa
stock index rose on Monday after favorable earnings reports,
closing out its fifth straight month of gains and continuing the
bourse's longest winning streak since 2003.
    Preferred shares of Itaú Unibanco jumped as much
as 4.6 percent to close at a record high of 38.40 reais after
the bank reported third-quarter results that showed interest and
fee income increased and provisions fell. [nL1N1D10AD. 
    Shares of planemaker Embraer SA were up nearly 7
percent to their highest in over three months, despite the
company reporting a third-quarter net loss. 
    Investors were cheered by signs Embraer looks set to report
stronger profits next year due to staff cuts, a leaner business
jet unit and a focus on client services. 
    Brazil's real currency strengthened to 3.20 per U.S.
dollar as traders braced for inflows on the last day of a
program granting amnesty to undeclared funds held abroad.
 
    In other parts of the region, the Mexican peso 
 strengthened 0.58 percent, while the Colombian peso
tracked crude prices down, weakening 0.59 percent.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes at 2339 GMT:
 Stock indexes                 daily %      YTD %
                                change     change
                   Latest               
 MSCI Emerging       905.09       0.18      13.97
 Markets                                
                                        
 MSCI LatAm         2612.34       0.54      42.77
                                        
                                        
 Brazil Bovespa    64924.52       0.96      49.77
                                        
 Mexico IPC        48009.28          0      11.71
                                        
 Chile IPSA         4289.78       -0.3      16.56
                                        
 Chile IGPA        21423.49      -0.25      18.03
                                        
 Argentina MerVal  17610.13      -1.44      50.83
                                        
 Colombia IGBC     10086.08       0.17      18.00
                                        
 Venezuela IBC     14690.48        0.4       0.70
                                        
 

 (Editing by Andrew Hay)

