EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks continue winning streak after earnings; real gains

(Updates prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Oct 31 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose on Monday after favorable earnings reports, closing out its fifth straight month of gains and continuing the bourse's longest winning streak since 2003. Preferred shares of Itaú Unibanco jumped as much as 4.6 percent to close at a record high of 38.40 reais after the bank reported third-quarter results that showed interest and fee income increased and provisions fell. [nL1N1D10AD. Shares of planemaker Embraer SA were up nearly 7 percent to their highest in over three months, despite the company reporting a third-quarter net loss. Investors were cheered by signs Embraer looks set to report stronger profits next year due to staff cuts, a leaner business jet unit and a focus on client services. Brazil's real currency strengthened to 3.20 per U.S. dollar as traders braced for inflows on the last day of a program granting amnesty to undeclared funds held abroad. In other parts of the region, the Mexican peso strengthened 0.58 percent, while the Colombian peso tracked crude prices down, weakening 0.59 percent. Key Latin American stock indexes at 2339 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging 905.09 0.18 13.97 Markets MSCI LatAm 2612.34 0.54 42.77 Brazil Bovespa 64924.52 0.96 49.77 Mexico IPC 48009.28 0 11.71 Chile IPSA 4289.78 -0.3 16.56 Chile IGPA 21423.49 -0.25 18.03 Argentina MerVal 17610.13 -1.44 50.83 Colombia IGBC 10086.08 0.17 18.00 Venezuela IBC 14690.48 0.4 0.70 (Editing by Andrew Hay)