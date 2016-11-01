EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil, Mexico currencies weaken after strong U.S. data

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Nov 1 Brazil and Mexico's currencies weakened on Tuesday after stronger-than-expected U.S. industrial data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in December. Activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector expanded in October at the fastest pace in a year, according to Markit's purchasing managers' index. After the report's release, December fed funds futures implied traders saw about an 82 percent chance that the Fed would raise interest rates at its Dec. 13-14 policy meeting, compared with 78 percent at Monday's close, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. The data comes on the first day of the Fed's current two-day policy meeting, after which it is expected to keep rates stable and offer additional hints at the chance of a December interest rate increase. Higher U.S. rates tend to lure capital away from high-yielding emerging markets. The Mexican peso weakened about 1 percent, while the Brazilian real slipped 0.9 percent. Brazilian markets will be closed on Wednesday due to a local holiday. The benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 1 percent, weighed down by a 2 percent decline in shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA as traders booked profits on an 11 percent rally in October. However, shares of planemaker Embraer SA increased 4.5 percent after several analysts raised their estimates for the company on a bullish outlook from executives on Monday. Analysts at Goldman Sachs raised their price target for Embraer's U.S.-listed shares to $26 from $23, citing higher-than-expected margins the third-quarter when excluding non-recurring items. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1410 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 904.63 -0.05 13.97 MSCI LatAm 2568.31 -1.69 42.77 Brazil Bovespa 64631.77 -0.45 49.09 Mexico IPC 47840.13 -0.35 11.31 Colombia IGBC 10132.91 0.46 18.55 Venezuela IBC 14871.82 1.23 1.94 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2183 -0.91 22.64 Mexico peso 19.0625 -1.06 -9.61 Colombia peso 3024.68 -0.72 4.78 Peru sol 3.363 0.00 1.52 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.1450 0.07 -14.28 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.51 0.39 -7.99 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski Editing by W Simon)