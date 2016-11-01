EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil, Mexico currencies weaken after strong U.S. data

By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Nov 1 Brazil and Mexico's currencies
weakened on Tuesday after stronger-than-expected U.S. industrial
data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve would
raise interest rates in December.
Activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector expanded in
October at the fastest pace in a year, according to Markit's
purchasing managers' index.
After the report's release, December fed funds futures
implied traders saw about an 82 percent chance that the Fed
would raise interest rates at its Dec. 13-14 policy meeting,
compared with 78 percent at Monday's close, according to CME
Group's FedWatch program.
The data comes on the first day of the Fed's current two-day
policy meeting, after which it is expected to keep rates stable
and offer additional hints at the chance of a December interest
rate increase.
Higher U.S. rates tend to lure capital away from
high-yielding emerging markets.
The Mexican peso weakened about 1 percent,
while the Brazilian real slipped 0.9 percent. Brazilian
markets will be closed on Wednesday due to a local holiday.
The benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 1 percent,
weighed down by a 2 percent decline in shares of
state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA
as traders booked profits on an 11 percent rally in October.
However, shares of planemaker Embraer SA
increased 4.5 percent after several analysts raised their
estimates for the company on a bullish outlook from executives
on Monday.
Analysts at Goldman Sachs raised their price target for
Embraer's U.S.-listed shares to $26 from $23, citing
higher-than-expected margins the third-quarter when excluding
non-recurring items.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1410 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 904.63 -0.05 13.97
MSCI LatAm 2568.31 -1.69 42.77
Brazil Bovespa 64631.77 -0.45 49.09
Mexico IPC 47840.13 -0.35 11.31
Colombia IGBC 10132.91 0.46 18.55
Venezuela IBC 14871.82 1.23 1.94
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.2183 -0.91 22.64
Mexico peso 19.0625 -1.06 -9.61
Colombia peso 3024.68 -0.72 4.78
Peru sol 3.363 0.00 1.52
Argentina peso (interbank) 15.1450 0.07 -14.28
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.51 0.39 -7.99
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski Editing by W Simon)