EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies flat as U.S. voting starts; Colombian peso strengthens

SAO PAULO, Nov 8 The Colombian peso strengthened by the most in a month on Tuesday as traders returning from a local holiday increased bets that Hillary Clinton would become the next U.S. president. Other Latin American currencies were nearly flat as Americans headed to the polling stations. Such currencies had rallied on Monday following an FBI decision to clear Clinton of a probe over her use of a private email server while she was secretary of state. The Colombian peso strengthened 1.1 percent, after slipping to a three-month low on Thursday as Republican candidate Donald Trump seemed to gain impetus. Concerns that Trump could step away from U.S. commitment to free trade if he wins the race have weighed on demand for emerging market assets throughout the election season, in particular the Mexican peso . The Mexican peso weakened slightly on Tuesday as traders erred on the side of caution on election day. Weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data also limited currency gains in the commodities-rich region amid fears of weak demand in the world's biggest consumer of basic products. That also weighed on commodity-linked currencies in other emerging markets, such as the South African rand and the Russian rouble. The rand fell as much as 0.5 percent against the dollar as a senior policymaker warned South African borrowing costs could "double or triple" if agencies downgrade its credit rating to "junk" in coming months as expected. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1510 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 900.43 0.63 12.67 MSCI LatAm 2568.92 -0.41 40.97 Brazil Bovespa 63510.17 -0.85 46.51 Mexico IPC 48239.04 0.39 12.24 Chile IPSA 4266.82 0.37 15.94 Chile IGPA 21302.79 0.31 17.36 Argentina MerVal 17148.19 -0.63 46.88 Colombia IGBC 10044.06 0.46 17.51 Venezuela IBC 17158.51 2.87 17.62 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2058 -0.09 23.12 Mexico peso 18.6500 -0.40 -7.61 Chile peso 652 0.21 8.85 Colombia peso 3002.59 1.11 5.55 Peru sol 3.365 0.21 1.46 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.0325 0.12 -13.64 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.45 0.13 -7.64 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Chizu Nomiyama)