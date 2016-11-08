EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies jump as Clinton seen winning U.S. election

(Adds quote)
SAO PAULO, Nov 8 Latin American currencies
surged on Tuesday on bets that Democratic candidate Hillary
Clinton would defeat her Republican rival Donald Trump in the
U.S. presidential election, with the beleaguered Mexican peso
hitting a two-month high.
The Colombian peso had its biggest daily gain in nearly two
years, while the Brazilian real also climbed.
Clinton was seen defeating Trump in a bruising general
election battle that has dampened appetite for emerging market
assets.
The prospect of a Trump victory has particularly hurt the
Mexican peso, which became a bellwether of the
Republican's standing in the polls.
Trump has threatened to rip up the North American Free Trade
Agreement and build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico,
views that have helped drive a peso sell-off.
However, the peso has firmed in recent days as a Trump
victory has looked less likely. On Tuesday, the peso ended the
day up 1.4 percent at 18.32 pesos per dollar to reach its
highest since Sept. 8, with traders saying they had largely
priced in a Clinton victory.
However, analysts do not see the Mexican peso appreciating
that much further if Clinton wins.
"Clinton has said she would roll back the Trans-Pacific
Partnership, which could mean that she positions herself on the
side of protectionism," said Gabriela Siller, an analyst at
Mexico's Banco BASE.
Siller expected the peso to rise to around 17.9 per dollar
if Clinton wins, and average 18.35 during 2017.
The Colombian peso gained 3.46 percent, its
biggest daily gain in nearly two years.
In Brazil, the real gained for the fourth consecutive
session, rising 1.16 percent, buoyed by the growing likelihood
of a Clinton victory.
Nonetheless, weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data also
limited currency gains in the commodities-rich region amid fears
of weak demand in the world's biggest consumer of basic
products.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2208 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 902.45 0.86 13.64
MSCI LatAm 2,600.16 0.8 42.1
Brazil Bovespa 64,157.68 0.17 48.00
Mexico IPC 48,470.89 0.88 12.78
Chile IPSA 4,302.85 1.22 16.92
Chile IGPA 21,465.58 1.08 18.26
Argentina MerVal 17,138.39 -0.69 46.79
Colombia IGBC 10,058.19 0.6 17.68
Venezuela IBC 18,335.37 9.92 25.69
Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
Brazil real 3.1674 1.16 25.08
Mexico peso 18.32 1.4 -5.95
Chile peso 646.6 1.05 9.76
Colombia peso 2,951 2.88 7.40
Peru sol 3.355 0.51 1.76
Argentina peso (interbank) 14.9300 0.80 -13.04
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.37 0.65 -7.16
