EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso firms after Trump softens tone

(Recasts with peso gains, closing prices) MEXICO CITY, Nov 14 Mexico's peso firmed on Monday, bouncing back from historic lows last week after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump softened some of his campaign rhetoric that had been directed southward while Brazil's real sank. The Mexican peso rallied nearly 0.8 percent, bouncing back from steep losses as the dollar gained nearly 10 percent against the peso last week. The tumble made the peso the world's worst-performing currency this year, behind the British pound. During his election campaign, Trump threatened to rip up a North American free-trade agreement and build a wall between Mexico and the United States, while also saying he would deport about 11 million people living illegally in the United States. In an interview aired on Sunday, however, Trump said some areas on the border may instead have "fencing" and added he would move to deport up to 3 million migrants in the country illegally who have criminal records. Meanwhile, the Brazilian real weakened ahead of a local holiday. Trump's promises to create jobs through increased government spending on infrastructure could spur inflation and force the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise rates, sapping demand for higher-risk emerging market assets. The real bid lower by 1.4 percent. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose, supported by shares of miner Vale SA as iron ore futures in China climbed to their highest in nearly three years on stronger prices of steel and coking coal. Stock market gains in Sao Paulo were limited, however, by falling shares of EcoRodovias SA, which weakened 7.8 percent in the session. Key Latin American stock indexes at 2200 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily pct YTD pct change change MSCI Emerging 838.96 -1.19 5.64 Markets MSCI LatAm 2,231.27 1.15 21.94 Brazil Bovespa 59,657.46 0.8 37.62 Mexico IPC 45,306.48 0.73 5.42 Chile IPSA 4,104.40 -1.11 11.53 Chile IGPA 20,587.41 -0.99 13.42 Argentina MerVal 15,693.73 0.21 34.42 Colombia IGBC 9,627.74 -1.59 12.64 Venezuela IBC 25,659.10 6.18 75.89 (Reporting by Natalie Schachar in Mexico City and Bruno Federowski in Sao Paulo; editing by Bill Trott, G Crosse)