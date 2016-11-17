EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real, Mexico peso pare gains on Fed's Yellen remarks

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Nov 17 The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso pared gains on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the U.S. central bank could raise rates "relatively soon," cementing bets on a December hike. Those were her first public remarks since the election of Donald Trump as U.S. President this month. His pledges of heavy spending and lower taxes have raised concerns that price pressures could force the Fed to increase rates more quickly than previously expected. Higher U.S. rates would reduce the allure of high-yielding emerging market assets, possibly triggering outflows. Yellen will deliver the prepared remarks to Congress's Joint Economic Committee at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT) and then answer questions from lawmakers. The Brazilian real weakened as much as 0.2 percent to 3.4193 after Yellen's remarks but later reversed its losses to trade 0.3 percent higher. The currency reached 3.3860 at the session high. The real has bounced back after dropping sharply last week as the country's central bank and National Treasury stepped into the market to curb volatility. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index, however, fell 0.8 percent, as the prospect of higher U.S. rates offset a rise in shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA. Petrobras, as the company is known, is close to announcing the sale of its liquefied petroleum gas distribution unit Liquigás Distribuidora SA to industrial group Ultrapar Participações SA, a source close to the matter told Reuters. The Mexican peso was nearly flat percent as traders awaited an interest rate decision by the Banco de Mexico, known as Banxico, due later in the day. "Banxico's actions will likely be tailored to anchor expectations, not to anchor the peso, which is impossible to do," Nomura Securities strategist Benito Berber wrote in an email to clients. "But what is the most efficient way to do it? Perhaps hiking more than last time while leaving the door open for more hikes in the future." Berber expects the Mexican central bank to increase rates by 75 basis points on Thursday, followed by an additional 75 basis point increase in December. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1420 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 847.24 0.01 6.68 MSCI LatAm 2284.63 -0.14 25.03 Brazil Bovespa 60344.95 -0.68 39.20 Chile IPSA 4185.62 0.07 13.73 Chile IGPA 20932.46 0.08 15.32 Venezuela IBC 27152.24 2.98 86.12 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.4083 0.32 15.81 Mexico peso 20.2250 -0.04 -14.81 Chile peso 673.3 0.22 5.41 Colombia peso 3117.08 0.35 1.67 Peru sol 3.404 0.00 0.29 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.4500 0.36 -15.97 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.6 0.38 -8.53 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Meredith Mazzilli)