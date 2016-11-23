EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies weaken on strong U.S. economic data

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Nov 23 Latin American currencies weakened on Wednesday following strong U.S. economic figures and ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. New orders of U.S. manufactured capital goods rebounded in October, pointing to a tentative pickup in business investment, while unemployment benefits rose last week but remained consistent with a tightening labor market. The figures reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will increase rates in December, possibly draining capital away from high-yielding emerging markets. Traders also purchased dollars ahead of Thanksgiving, seeking protection from unexpected market moves on Thursday and Friday. The Brazilian real weakened 1.5 percent to 3.41 to the U.S. dollar, falling more than its peers. Brazil's central bank did not announce any market intervention for Wednesday after fully rolling over the $6.5 billion worth of currency swaps, which correspond to future dollar sales, maturing next month. The bank had stepped up its interventions after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's unexpected victory this month triggered an emerging market selloff. Other emerging market currencies, such as the Indian rupee and the Turkish lira, earlier neared record lows as Trump-related concerns drove capital away from emerging markets. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1440 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 852.89 -0.53 7.97 MSCI LatAm 2284.09 -2 27.38 Brazil Bovespa 61352.51 -0.97 41.53 Mexico IPC 44650.09 -0.49 3.89 Chile IPSA 4209.01 -0.18 14.37 Chile IGPA 21014.26 -0.09 15.77 Argentina MerVal 17220.53 -0.49 47.50 Colombia IGBC 9691.27 -0.06 13.38 Venezuela IBC 26191.02 0 79.54 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.4070 -1.54 15.85 Mexico peso 20.7045 -0.55 -16.78 Chile peso 678.05 -0.13 4.67 Colombia peso 3196.99 -1.53 -0.87 Peru sol 3.428 -0.29 -0.41 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.5550 -0.68 -16.54 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.81 0.06 -9.74 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski)