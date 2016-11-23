版本:
中国
2016年 11月 23日 星期三 22:51 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies weaken on strong U.S. economic data

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Nov 23 Latin American currencies
weakened on Wednesday following strong U.S. economic figures and
ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.
    New orders of U.S. manufactured capital goods rebounded in
October, pointing to a tentative pickup in business investment,
while unemployment benefits rose last week but remained
consistent with a tightening labor market. 
    The figures reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve
will increase rates in December, possibly draining capital away
from high-yielding emerging markets.
    Traders also purchased dollars ahead of Thanksgiving,
seeking protection from unexpected market moves on Thursday and
Friday.
    The Brazilian real weakened 1.5 percent to 3.41 to
the U.S. dollar, falling more than its peers.
    Brazil's central bank did not announce any market
intervention for Wednesday after fully rolling over the $6.5
billion worth of currency swaps, which correspond to future
dollar sales, maturing next month.
    The bank had stepped up its interventions after U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump's unexpected victory this month
triggered an emerging market selloff.
    Other emerging market currencies, such as the Indian rupee
 and the Turkish lira, earlier neared record lows
as Trump-related concerns drove capital away from emerging
markets.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1440 GMT:
   
 Stock indexes                             daily %   YTD %
                                 Latest     change  change
 MSCI Emerging Markets            852.89     -0.53    7.97
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                      2284.09        -2   27.38
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa                 61352.51     -0.97   41.53
                                                    
 Mexico IPC                     44650.09     -0.49    3.89
                                                    
 Chile IPSA                      4209.01     -0.18   14.37
                                                    
 Chile IGPA                     21014.26     -0.09   15.77
                                                    
 Argentina MerVal               17220.53     -0.49   47.50
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC                   9691.27     -0.06   13.38
                                                    
 Venezuela IBC                  26191.02         0   79.54
                                                    
                                                          
 Currencies                                daily %   YTD %
                                            change  change
                                  Latest            
 Brazil real                      3.4070     -1.54   15.85
                                                    
 Mexico peso                     20.7045     -0.55  -16.78
                                                    
 Chile peso                       678.05     -0.13    4.67
                                                    
 Colombia peso                   3196.99     -1.53   -0.87
 Peru sol                          3.428     -0.29   -0.41
                                                    
 Argentina peso (interbank)      15.5550     -0.68  -16.54
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)         15.81      0.06   -9.74
                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

