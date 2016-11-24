EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies seesaw amid U.S. holiday

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Nov 24 Latin American stocks and currencies seesawed on Thursday in thin trading volumes amid the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. The Mexican peso slipped 0.4 percent, while the real was nearly flat. Both currencies had weakened sharply the previous day after stronger-than-expected U.S. economic figures supported expectations of a December U.S. rate increase. Latin American markets had been hit hard after Donald Trump's unexpected victory at the U.S. presidential elections, but have since stabilized as traders seek clarity on his policies. The Turkish lira, the Indian rupee and offshore Chinese yuan crashed to fresh record lows on Thursday against the strengthening dollar. Latin American stock markets were mixed, with Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index falling 0.5 percent. Shares in Via Varejo SA, which are not part of the index, soared 11 percent on reports three suitors had expressed interest in a controlling stake to be sold by retailer GPA SA. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1515 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 852.62 -0.39 7.78 MSCI LatAm 2309.22 0.35 25.76 Brazil Bovespa 61704.40 -0.45 42.34 Mexico IPC 45240.15 0.12 5.26 Chile IPSA 4228.13 0.15 14.89 Chile IGPA 21093.33 0.12 16.21 Argentina MerVal 17461.74 0.54 49.56 Colombia IGBC 9705.98 -0.12 13.56 Venezuela IBC 26842.99 5.23 84.00 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.3891 0.07 16.46 Mexico peso 20.7250 -0.38 -16.86 Chile peso 677.61 -0.09 4.74 Colombia peso 3163.86 0.26 0.17 Peru sol 3.416 0.20 -0.06 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.5350 0.10 -16.43 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.95 0.00 -10.53 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Andrea Ricci)