EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real falls on potential Temer probe

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Nov 25 Brazil's currency fell on
Friday on concerns that fiscal reforms could be derailed by a
potential investigation into whether President Michel Temer
pressured an ex-minister to favor a cabinet colleague's property
investment.
    The real slipped as much as 2.2 percent to 3.4679
reais, but later pared losses to close down 0.6 percent. 
    However, Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose
0.27 percent, to close at 61,559 points, after falling as much
as 1.3 percent earlier.
    Brazil's public prosecutor is reviewing whether to 
investigate Temer after a former culture minister told federal
police that Temer had urged him to favor another Cabinet member
who was seeking a permit for an apartment building in a historic
preservation area. 
    Traders fear the investigations could make it harder for
Temer's administration to gather support for tough austerity
measures, including a congressional amendment curbing growth of
public spending.
    The Brazilian stock market was helped by a jump in shares of
miner Vale SA, which rose more than 4 percent as
prices of China-listed iron ore futures extended their recent
rally.
    Other Latin American markets were little changed in thin
trading the day after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. Many global
investors were away from their desks as North American markets
were scheduled to close early on Friday.
    Emerging market assets that had suffered following Donald
Trump's unexpected presidential victory, such as the Indian
rupee and the Mexican peso, rebounded on Friday.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2315 GMT:
 Stock indexes                             daily %     YTD %
                               Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets            855.78      0.44      7.76
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                      2296.20     -0.13     25.49
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa                 61559.08      0.27     42.00
                                                    
 Mexico IPC                     45357.85       0.2      5.54
                                                    
 Chile IPSA                      4210.75      0.34     14.42
                                                    
 Chile IGPA                     21025.34      0.34     15.83
                                                    
 Argentina MerVal               17168.64     -1.24     47.05
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC                   9626.30      -0.9     12.62
                                                    
 Venezuela IBC                  28008.27      2.45     91.99
                                                    
                                                            
 Currencies                                daily %     YTD %
                                            change    change
                                  Latest            
 Brazil real                      3.4120     -0.6      15.68
                                                    
 Mexico peso                     20.6765      0.24   -16.669
                                                    
 Chile peso                        679.4     -0.35      4.46
                                                    
 Colombia peso                      3175      -0.1     -0.18
 Peru sol                          3.421     -0.26     -0.21
                                                    
 Argentina peso (interbank)      15.5400     -0.16    -16.46
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)         16.04     -0.38    -11.04
                                                    
 
 (Editing by Daniel Flynn and Leslie Adler)

