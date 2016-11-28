EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian markets jump on fiscal reform hopes

(Recasts with gains in Brazil) SAO PAULO, Nov 28 Brazilian stocks got a lift on Monday and its currency gained on hopes the county's new president will be able to push through fiscal reform plans, while other Latin American currencies strengthened as crude prices rebounded. The region's currencies were also supported by a pullback in the dollar, which had rallied sharply following Donald Trump's surprise victory in the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election. Brazilian stocks rose more than 2 percent after news the Senate would soon start voting on fiscal proposals eased concerns that a political scandal could delay the agenda of President Michel Temer. A congressional leader said Monday that Brazilian senators are likely to overwhelmingly vote for the imposition of budget spending caps on Tuesday. Brazil's agenda of fiscal reform could drive further portfolio investment into the region's top economy, while Mexican assets remain vulnerable to concerns about possible anti-free trade policies by the Trump administration. Oil prices recouped some losses after a slump since Friday on concerns major oil producers would fail to reach an agreement this Wednesday to curb a supply overhang that has more than halved prices since 2014. Currencies from oil-heavy economies, such as the Colombian and Mexican pesos, rose sharply. Mexico's oil regulator announced on Monday a final list of 17 oil companies representing a dozen countries that may bid on the country's first-ever deep-water oil auctions, set for Dec. 5. Successful auctions could spur billions of dollars in investments, which would support the battered Mexican peso. Share prices across Latin America will likely rise at a slower pace next year as higher U.S. interest rates, a stronger dollar and political turmoil in some of the region's top markets offset the impact of a rally in commodities, Morgan Stanley strategists said on Monday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2100 GMT: Stock indexes daily YTD % % change Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 863.76 0.93 7.76 MSCI LatAm 2338.89 1.86 25.49 Brazil Bovespa 62855.50 2.11 45.00 Mexico IPC 45470.61 0.25 5.80 Chile IPSA 4202.75 -0.19 14.20 Chile IGPA 20995.34 -0.14 15.67 Argentina MerVal 17168.64 -1.24 47.05 Colombia IGBC 9584.53 -0.43 12.13 Venezuela IBC 29028.40 3.64 98.98 Currencies daily YTD % % change change Latest Brazil real 3.3840 0.83 16.64 Mexico peso 20.6500 0.24 -16.56 Chile peso 674.8 0.68 5.17 Colombia peso 3150.55 0.78 0.59 Peru sol 3.416 0.15 -0.06 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.5400 0.00 -16.46 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.04 -0.06 -11.03 (Reporting by Claudia Violante and Flavia Bohone in Sao Paulo and Michael O'Boyle in Mexico City; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)