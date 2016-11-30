版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies ease as commodities slump

(Updates with final prices)
    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Nov 29 Latin American stocks fell on
Tuesday and currencies trended lower as prices of oil and
industrial metals dropped, fostering global aversion to risk.
    Oil prices tumbled on signs leading oil exporters were
struggling to reach a deal to cut output and curb global
oversupply. 
    The Colombian peso weakened 0.7 percent at one point
before closing 0.32 percent lower. The Mexican peso 
fell as much as 0.5 percent, but pared losses to end flat. 
    Only the Chilean peso strengthened in the region,
edging up 0.24 percent.
    Industrial metals have had a boost this month from U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump's pledges of heavy spending on
infrastructure, but some investors worried the recent advance
could be overdone.
    Common shares in Brazilian miner Vale SA dropped
over 4 percent, while shares in state oil company Petrobras
 tumbled more than 5 percent, leading a sharp drop in
the country's benchmark Bovespa stock index.
    Vale shares have advanced more than 27 percent so far this
month, compared to a 6-percent drop in Brazil's benchmark index.
    Concerns that Trump's policies could force the Federal
Reserve to raise U.S. interest rates faster than expected have
weighed on appetite for emerging market equities.
    A stronger-than-expected report on U.S. third-quarter Gross
domestic product growth supported expectations that the Fed
could hike as soon as December, driving Latin American
currencies to session lows. 
   
 Key Latin American stock indexes & currencies at 0010 GMT:
 Stock indexes                      Latest     Daily    YTD
                                                pct     pct
                                              change   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                858.47    -0.54     8.1
 MSCI LatAm                         2,287.08    -1.93   24.99
 Brazil Bovespa                    60,986.52    -2.97   40.68
 Mexico IPC                        45,372.19    -0.22    5.57
 Chile IPSA                         4,174.29    -0.68   13.43
 Chile IGPA                        20,869.21     -0.6   14.97
 Argentina MerVal                  17,042.18    -0.73   45.97
 Colombia IGBC                      9,421.92     -1.7   10.23
 Venezuela IBC                     31,226.01     7.57  114.05
                                                             
 Currencies                         Latest     Daily    YTD
                                                pct     pct
                                              change   change
 Brazil real                          3.3972    -0.09   16.18
 Mexico peso                         20.6225     0.00  -16.45
 Chile peso                            673.2     0.24    5.42
 Colombia peso                         3,161    -0.32    0.29
 Peru sol                              3.416    -0.06   -0.06
 Argentina peso (interbank)           15.685    -0.99  -17.23
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)             16.05    -0.06  -11.09
                                                       
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski, editing by G Crosse)

