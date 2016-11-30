EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rise as oil rally boosts Petrobras

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Nov 30 Brazilian stocks rose on Wednesday as a rally in crude prices lifted shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras to their biggest daily gain in five months. Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, jumped 8.1 percent, by far the biggest gainer in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index. The move came as oil futures jumped more than 8 percent. Some of the world's largest oil producers agreed to curb oil output for the first time since 2008. Oil heavy Colombia's peso strengthened 2 percent, its biggest daily gain in three weeks. Appetite for Brazilian assets also increased after the country's Senate approved a strict cap on federal spending in a first-round vote despite violent protests against the amendment. The country's real currency, however, was nearly flat as traders help off from risky bets ahead of a central bank rate decision. The bank is expected to maintain a moderate pace of rate cuts despite a sharp economic contraction in the third quarter after weeks of market turmoil driven by the election of Donald Trump to the White House. Prices of Brazilian rate futures implied traders expected a 25 basis-point cut in the Selic rate to 13.75 percent, though a 50 basis-point reduction was not completely ruled out. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1445 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 863.15 0.55 8.1 MSCI LatAm 2330.68 1.91 24.99 Brazil Bovespa 62385.99 2.29 43.91 Mexico IPC 45560.21 0.41 6.01 Chile IPSA 4186.03 0.28 13.74 Chile IGPA 20919.24 0.24 15.25 Argentina MerVal 17439.29 2.33 49.37 Colombia IGBC 9486.92 0.69 10.99 Venezuela IBC 32172.03 3.03 120.53 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.3977 -0.10 16.17 Mexico peso 20.6000 0.11 -16.36 Chile peso 674.3 -0.16 5.25 Colombia peso 3098.99 1.97 2.27 Peru sol 3.408 0.23 0.18 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.7900 -0.54 -17.78 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.09 0.06 -11.31 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski)