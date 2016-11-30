版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rise as oil rally boosts Petrobras

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Nov 30 Brazilian stocks rose on
Wednesday as a rally in crude prices lifted shares of
state-controlled oil company Petrobras to their biggest daily
gain in five months.
    Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro SA, as the company
is formally known, jumped 8.1 percent, by far the biggest gainer
in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index.
    The move came as oil futures jumped more than 8 percent.
Some of the world's largest oil producers agreed to curb oil
output for the first time since 2008. Oil heavy
Colombia's peso strengthened 2 percent, its biggest daily
gain in three weeks.
    Appetite for Brazilian assets also increased after the
country's Senate approved a strict cap on federal spending in a
first-round vote despite violent protests against the amendment.
 
    The country's real currency, however, was nearly flat
as traders help off from risky bets ahead of a central bank rate
decision. 
    The bank is expected to maintain a moderate pace of rate
cuts despite a sharp economic contraction in the third quarter
after weeks of market turmoil driven by the election of Donald
Trump to the White House. 
    Prices of Brazilian rate futures implied traders expected a
25 basis-point cut in the Selic rate to 13.75 percent, though a
50 basis-point reduction was not completely ruled out.
 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1445 GMT:
 Stock indexes                                 daily %   YTD %
                                                change  change
                                    Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets                 863.15     0.55     8.1
 MSCI LatAm                           2330.68     1.91   24.99
 Brazil Bovespa                      62385.99     2.29   43.91
 Mexico IPC                          45560.21     0.41    6.01
 Chile IPSA                           4186.03     0.28   13.74
 Chile IGPA                          20919.24     0.24   15.25
 Argentina MerVal                    17439.29     2.33   49.37
 Colombia IGBC                        9486.92     0.69   10.99
 Venezuela IBC                       32172.03     3.03  120.53
                                                              
 Currencies                                    daily %   YTD %
                                                change  change
                                       Latest           
 Brazil real                           3.3977    -0.10   16.17
 Mexico peso                          20.6000     0.11  -16.36
 Chile peso                             674.3    -0.16    5.25
 Colombia peso                        3098.99     1.97    2.27
 Peru sol                               3.408     0.23    0.18
 Argentina peso (interbank)           15.7900    -0.54  -17.78
                                                        
 Argentina peso (parallel)              16.09     0.06  -11.31
                                                        
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

