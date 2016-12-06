版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 22:55 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real slips after Senate president ouster; shares rise

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Dec 6 The Brazilian real slipped on
Tuesday as a Supreme Court decision to oust the Senate's
president raised concerns over potential delays in the approval
of austerity measures to curb the country's massive fiscal
deficit.
    Justice Marco Aurelio de Mello removed Senator Renan
Calheiros based on a majority ruling by the nation's top court
last month that any person indicted for a crime could not be in
the presidential line of succession. The court had indicted him
last week on charges of embezzlement. 
    Newspaper O Globo reported that his successor, Senator Jorge
Viana, had said privately he would suspend votes on legislation
including a constitutional cap on public spending. Anticipation
that the flagship reform would be swiftly approved had inspired
investor confidence in President Michel Temer's government.
    The real weakened 0.4 percent, the worst-performing
currency in Latin America.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index, however, was
higher on the day, supported by a rally in shares of JBS SA
, the world's biggest beef exporter.
    Shares jumped 14 percent, their biggest daily gain in seven
months, after JBS announced it would take its international
businesses public in an initial public offering in the United
States. 
    Analysts with Credit Suisse Securities estimated the
reorganization could boost share prices by 30 percent compared
to Monday's close.
    Yields paid on short-term rate future contracts in Brazil
<0#2DIJ:> fell as traders increased bets that the central bank
will accelerate the pace of rate cuts in its January meeting
following the release of its lastest policy minutes.
 
    The Mexican peso strengthened 0.8 percent to a
two-week high after the country auctioned eight out of 10 deep
water oil and gas blocks in the Gulf of Mexico, raising
expectations of capital inflows. 
    "The increase in foreign direct investment is welcome in a
context of the current account deficit and a significant
reliance of bilateral trade with the US and remittances from
abroad," strategists with BNP Paribas wrote in a client note.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1430 GMT:
 Stock indexes                                daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                  Latest               
 MSCI Emerging Markets               860.90      0.81     7.53
 MSCI LatAm                         2269.85      0.64    23.26
 Brazil Bovespa                    60274.58      0.74    39.04
 Mexico IPC                        44901.90     -0.08     4.48
 Chile IPSA                         4201.53     -0.12    14.17
 Chile IGPA                        20973.81     -0.14    15.55
 Argentina MerVal                  17000.53         0    45.61
 Colombia IGBC                      9795.95       0.2    14.61
 Venezuela IBC                     36282.98     -1.29   148.71
                                                              
 Currencies                                   daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                     Latest            
 Brazil real                         3.4432     -0.42    14.63
 Mexico peso                        20.4100      0.93   -15.58
                                                       
 Chile peso                           663.1      0.14     7.03
 Colombia peso                      3024.58      0.31     4.78
 Peru sol                             3.419     -0.03    -0.15
 Argentina peso (interbank)         15.8300      0.32   -17.99
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)            16.23      0.74   -12.08
                                                       
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Daniel Flynn and
Meredith Mazzilli)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐