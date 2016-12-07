EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real up on easing political concerns, global risk appetite

By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Dec 7 The Brazilian real strengthened
on Wednesday as concerns eased that the ouster of Senate
President Renan Calheiros could potentially delay the approval
of fiscal measures.
Major newspapers reported Brazil's Supreme Court is seeking
an agreement that would allow Calheiros to keep his post if he
agrees to step out of the presidential line of succession.
Calheiros had refused on Tuesday to accept a Supreme Court
injunction removing him from office because he was indicted last
week for embezzlement, pushing the country towards a
constitutional crisis.
The Brazilian real strengthened as much as 1.3
percent to a two-week high, but later pared gains to trade 0.7
percent higher.
Other Latin American currencies also firmed, supported by
worldwide appetite for riskier assets. The Turkish lira reached
a one-week high, lifted by authorities' steps to stem the
currency's weakness while emerging stocks rose for the third
straight day.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.3
percent. Gains were limited by a drop in shares of
state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA
amid falling oil prices.
Yields paid on rate future contracts <0#2DIJ:> fell as
traders increased bets that the central bank will accelerate its
rate cuts in its January meeting.
Central bank Governor Ilan Goldfajn said a
weaker-than-expected recovery could pave the way for a heftier
rate cut next month.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1455 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 867.35 0.68 8.48
MSCI LatAm 2325.54 1.4 25.34
Brazil Bovespa 61292.88 0.33 41.39
Mexico IPC 45287.91 0.41 5.38
Chile IPSA 4213.33 -0.02 14.49
Chile IGPA 21027.93 -0.01 15.85
Argentina MerVal 17249.98 0.08 47.75
Colombia IGBC 9809.63 -0.06 14.77
Venezuela IBC 36330.65 -0.27 149.04
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.3907 0.74 16.41
Mexico peso 20.2700 0.57 -15.00
Chile peso 654.15 0.89 8.49
Colombia peso 2986 0.50 6.14
Peru sol 3.407 0.18 0.21
Argentina peso (interbank) 15.9300 -0.09 -18.50
Argentina peso (parallel) 16.19 -0.06 -11.86
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski)