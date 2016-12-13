EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil currency, stocks up as Senate approves spending cap

(Updates with closing prices, approval of austerity measure) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Dec 13Brazil's currency and stocks rose on Tuesday as lawmakers approved a key austerity measure, though there was some retrenchment by investors in Mexico ahead of an expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Brazilian Senate broadly backed a constitutional amendment limiting growth in public spending, a major step in President Michel Temer's plan to curb public debt. The real strengthened 0.6 percent, outperforming most of its Latin American peers. The country's benchmark Bovespa stock index edged up 0.17 percent, with shares of education company Kroton SA rising more than 5.5 percent. Analysts with JPMorgan Securities increased their recommendation on the stock to "overweight," saying a 24 percent underperformance compared with the benchmark index over the past six months might be overdone. Mexico's peso fell more than 0.3 percent against the greenback and the IPC share index dipped by 0.09 percent as investors waited for the Fed's monetary policy decision on Wednesday, when the bank is widely expected to hike rates. Most Latin American markets were fairly steady, and many traders said the Fed hike was already priced in. However, there are doubts over whether it will send a strong signal that additional increases are to come. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2310 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 877.20 0.57 10.46 MSCI LatAm 2,334.65 0.45 27.59 Brazil Bovespa 59,280.57 0.17 36.75 Mexico IPC 46,870.24 -0.09 9.06 Chile IPSA 4,272.48 0.71 16.09 Chile IGPA 21,325.33 0.54 17.49 Argentina MerVal 17,197.47 0.23 47.30 Colombia IGBC 9,979.23 0.91 16.75 Venezuela IBC 34,991.64 -3.74 139.86 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.326 0.59 18.67 Mexico peso 20.283 -0.32 -15.05 Chile peso 650.8 -0.25 9.05 Colombia peso 2,970 0.67 6.71 Peru sol 3.394 0.18 0.59 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.9650 0.42 -18.68 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.31 0.12 -12.51 (Reporting by Brunno Federowski, editing by G Crosse)