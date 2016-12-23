版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies seesaw in thin pre-holiday trade

SAO PAULO, Dec 23 Latin American stocks and
currencies seesawed on Friday in muted trading ahead of the
Christmas weekend.
    Mexico's peso rebounded after hitting a three-week
low in the previous day, while the Brazilian real 
strengthened for a fifth straight day.
    Traders have cited persistent capital inflows into Brazil
over the past week that have helped bring the real to its
strongest since early November.
    The country's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1
percent in thin trading volumes, supported by financial shares.
    Stocks in Hypermarcas SA, Brazil's largest maker of generic
drugs, led the gains in the index after it agreed to sell its
diaper unit for 1 billion reais ($305.5 million) to Belgium's
Ontex Group NV. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1500 GMT:
 Stock indexes                                daily %   YTD %
                                               change  change
                                   Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets                842.11    -0.05    6.09
 MSCI LatAm                          2268.00     1.68    21.9
 Brazil Bovespa                     58056.88      1.4   33.93
 Mexico IPC                         45065.56     0.13    4.86
 Chile IPSA                          4044.50    -1.78    9.90
 Chile IGPA                         20319.44    -1.52   11.94
 Argentina MerVal                   16400.71     0.13   40.47
 Colombia IGBC                       9985.87    -0.36   16.83
 Venezuela IBC                      28100.29    -0.51   92.62
                                                             
 Currencies                                   daily %   YTD %
                                               change  change
                                      Latest           
 Brazil real                          3.2667     0.95   20.83
 Mexico peso                         20.6235     0.71  -16.45
 Chile peso                            673.3     0.26    5.41
 Colombia peso                       2982.83     0.44    6.25
 Peru sol                              3.382     0.33    0.95
 Argentina peso (interbank)          15.5900     0.90  -16.73
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)             16.63     0.06  -14.19
                                                       
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
