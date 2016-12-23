EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico, Brazil currencies gain in pre-holiday trade

BRIEF-Blackrock to locate new corporate headquarters at 50 Hudson Yards, New York
* On May 24, co entered into agreement with 50 HYMC owner LLC to lease about 847,000 rentable square feet of office space - SEC filing
(Recasts with afternoon prices, adds Mexico dateline) SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Dec 23 Mexico and Brazil's currencies and stocks gained on Friday in muted trading ahead of the Christmas weekend. Mexico's peso rebounded after hitting a three-week low the previous day, while the Brazilian real strengthened for a fifth straight day. Mexico's peso was boosted by November trade balance data showing the country posted its first surplus since February 2015. Traders have cited persistent capital inflows into Brazil over the past week that have helped bring the real to its strongest since early November. The country's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose over 1 percent. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2006 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 842.00 -0.06 6.09 MSCI LatAm 2,267.87 1.67 21.9 Brazil Bovespa 58,054.91 1.4 33.92 Mexico IPC 45,233.88 0.5 5.25 Chile IPSA 4,042.24 -1.83 9.84 Chile IGPA 20,308.64 -1.57 11.88 Argentina MerVal 16,329.97 -0.29 39.87 Colombia IGBC 9,942.13 -0.79 16.32 Venezuela IBC 28,347.22 0.37 94.32 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.2685 0.89 20.76 Mexico peso 20.6495 0.58 -16.56 Chile peso 673.2 0.27 5.42 Colombia peso 2,997.35 -0.05 5.74 Peru sol 3.379 0.41 1.04 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.4800 1.61 -16.13 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.61 0.18 -14.09 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski in Sao Paulo and Miguel Angel Gutierrez in Mexico City; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* On May 24, co entered into agreement with 50 HYMC owner LLC to lease about 847,000 rentable square feet of office space - SEC filing
* Tembec's shares surge nearly 38 pct, Rayonier up 10 pct (Adds CEO and analyst comments; updates shares)
TORONTO, May 25 Three of Canada's biggest banks on Thursday played down concerns that Home Capital Group's problems could impact the broader financial system and reported quarterly results that topped market expectations.