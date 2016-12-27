EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican markets slip amid light trading on U.S. holiday

BRIEF-CSRA says unit awarded a five-year, $266 mln EPA contract
* Subsidiary, SRA International, Inc., has been awarded a five-year, $266 million contract
MEXICO CITY Dec 26 Mexico's peso and bourse slipped on Monday, in a session marked by light trading thanks to the U.S. Christmas holiday.
The IPC index fell 0.57 percent to 44,989 points, dragged down by shares of airline Volaris and airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, known as OMA.
Mexico's peso weakened 0.15 percent to 20.627 per dollar.
In Brazil, the benchmark Bovespa index rose 1.18 percent to 58,620 points, helped by shares of miner Vale , which rose despite a fall in Chinese iron ore prices. The real weakened 0.18 percent to 3.2745 per dollar. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez in Mexico City and Flavia Bohone in Sao Paulo; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
May 25 Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life insurer, said Roy Gori, head of its Asia division, would succeed company veteran Donald Guloien as its chief executive officer.
* ESCO announces acquisition of global utility solutions provider