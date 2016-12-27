EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rise, supported by miners and steelmakers

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Dec 27 Brazilian stocks rose on Tuesday, supported by shares of miners and steelmakers as iron ore prices broke a nine-day losing streak. China-listed iron ore future contracts eked out gains after falling for nine straight days. Concerns over economic growth in China, the world's top commodities consumer, had dragged iron ore prices to a one-month low following a sharp rally over the previous weeks. Shares of miner Vale SA advanced 1.3 percent, adding the most points to Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index , while shares in steelmaker Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA led the gains. Trading volumes were thin as traders refrained from making big bets during the year-end holiday season, with most Latin American currencies trading flat. The Colombian peso was the best-performing currency in the region, strengthening 0.3 percent as oil prices rose. Crude prices have gained support from a deal between OPEC and non-OPEC producers to cut output amid persistent global oversupply. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1425 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 844.26 0.21 6.08 MSCI LatAm 2277.90 -0.11 24.63 Brazil Bovespa 58728.89 0.19 35.48 Chile IPSA 4053.73 0.15 10.15 Chile IGPA 20344.94 0.14 12.08 Argentina MerVal 16133.19 0.12 38.18 Colombia IGBC 10026.04 0 17.30 Venezuela IBC 28413.02 0.03 94.77 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2790 -0.14 20.37 Mexico peso 20.6255 0.01 -16.46 Chile peso 673.1 -0.27 5.44 Colombia peso 2988.4 0.32 6.05 Peru sol 3.386 -0.03 0.83 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.5200 0.26 -16.35 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.8 -0.83 -15.06 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)