版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 28日 星期三 23:16 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise on higher commodity prices

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Dec 28 Latin American stocks rose on
Wednesday as prices of iron ore soared and crude hit its highest
in the year, supporting demand for assets from commodity-heavy
economies.
    Chinese steel rebar and iron ore prices jumped nearly 3
percent following a weeks-long selloff, supporting shares of
miners and steelmakers.
    Shares in Vale SA were the biggest gainers in
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index, while stocks in
Gerdau SA extended gains for a third day.
    Currencies in the region seesawed, maintaining a trend of
thin trading volumes and muted oscillations amid the year-end
holiday season.
    The Brazilian real weakened 0.5 percent but remained
below 3.3 to the dollar, while the Mexican peso was
flat.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1500 GMT:
 Stock indexes                              daily %   YTD %
                                  Latest     change  change
 MSCI Emerging Markets             850.34      0.67    6.36
                                                     
 MSCI LatAm                       2294.16      0.68   24.53
                                                     
 Brazil Bovespa                  59419.35      1.23   37.07
 Mexico IPC                      45485.62      0.41    5.84
 Chile IPSA                       4090.22      1.21   11.14
                                                     
 Chile IGPA                      20493.04         1   12.90
 Argentina MerVal                16573.66      1.14   41.96
                                                     
 Colombia IGBC                   10054.23      0.35   17.63
                                                     
 Venezuela IBC                   29418.61      0.28  101.66
                                                           
 Currencies                                 daily %   YTD %
                                             change  change
                                   Latest            
 Brazil real                       3.2890     -0.50   20.01
                                                     
 Mexico peso                      20.7600      0.00  -17.00
                                                     
 Chile peso                           673      0.22    5.45
                                                     
 Colombia peso                       3016     -0.76    5.08
 Peru sol                           3.363      0.33    1.52
                                                     
 Argentina peso (interbank)       15.5100      0.32  -16.30
                                                     
 Argentina peso (parallel)          16.71      0.36  -14.60
                                                     
 

 (Por Bruno Federowski; Edição de xx)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐