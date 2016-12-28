EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise on higher commodity prices

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Dec 28 Latin American stocks rose on Wednesday as prices of iron ore soared and crude hit its highest in the year, supporting demand for assets from commodity-heavy economies. Chinese steel rebar and iron ore prices jumped nearly 3 percent following a weeks-long selloff, supporting shares of miners and steelmakers. Shares in Vale SA were the biggest gainers in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index, while stocks in Gerdau SA extended gains for a third day. Currencies in the region seesawed, maintaining a trend of thin trading volumes and muted oscillations amid the year-end holiday season. The Brazilian real weakened 0.5 percent but remained below 3.3 to the dollar, while the Mexican peso was flat. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1500 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 850.34 0.67 6.36 MSCI LatAm 2294.16 0.68 24.53 Brazil Bovespa 59419.35 1.23 37.07 Mexico IPC 45485.62 0.41 5.84 Chile IPSA 4090.22 1.21 11.14 Chile IGPA 20493.04 1 12.90 Argentina MerVal 16573.66 1.14 41.96 Colombia IGBC 10054.23 0.35 17.63 Venezuela IBC 29418.61 0.28 101.66 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2890 -0.50 20.01 Mexico peso 20.7600 0.00 -17.00 Chile peso 673 0.22 5.45 Colombia peso 3016 -0.76 5.08 Peru sol 3.363 0.33 1.52 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.5100 0.32 -16.30 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.71 0.36 -14.60 (Por Bruno Federowski; Edição de xx)